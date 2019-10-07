Kevin Durant questions why Hornets guard tried to 'finesse' Tacko Fall on layup

Tacko Fall had a strong preseason debut for the Boston Celtics. The 7-foot-6 center was able to use his length to make a number of highlight plays including a terrific block in the fourth quarter.

On the play, Charlotte Hornet guard Kobi Simmons drove toward the hoop to attempt a lay-in. But Fall was lurking in the paint and was able to swat the ball away easily. It was a nice play by Tacko, but Simmons also drew ire for his decision to go up against Fall.

Notably, Kevin Durant weighed in on Simmons' decision and wondered why he tried to "finesse" the talented big-man from UCF.

Why would that boy try to finesse the lay against him 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) October 7, 2019

Durant has a point. Simmons didn't have a prayer of fooling Fall, and he ended up looking foolish himself on the play.

We'll surely see plenty more plays like this from Fall as the preseason goes along. Players simply aren't used to going against guys that have his incredible length.

As for Durant, he joined the Brooklyn Nets in free agency, but the Celtics aren't likely to face him until the 2020-21 season as he recovers from a torn Achilles he suffered during the NBA Finals.

