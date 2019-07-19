Kevin Durant updates Achilles rehab, gets up shots on swimming pool hoop

Kevin Durant’s not resting on his ruptured Achilles tendon.

The newly signed Brooklyn Nets forward provided an update via Instagram on Thursday of his rehab from the devastating injury he suffered during Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

He didn’t provide many details, preferring to let photos tell the story.

It looks like he’s making the most of his time working with a trainer in what appears to be a beautiful backyard setting in California.

Durant rehabbing outdoors

Durant shared a handful of images on a slideshow, with photos of himself walking on crutches and getting around on a knee scooter.

Shots in the pool

He’s also seen working on his game in the water, getting up some shots in the backyard pool.

While that hoop doesn’t appear to be regulation, it has to be better than nothing for the 10-time All-Star, who’s on the front-end of a long recovery that will keep him from playing the game he loves.

Kevin Durant appears to be making the most of his rehab while enjoying summer in California. (Getty)

Durant in for long rehab process

The most optimistic prognosis doesn’t have Durant returning to a basketball court until late next season with the possibility he doesn’t return until the following season.

In the meantime, Durant seems to have the right approach to making the most of what’s known to be a grueling rehab process.

