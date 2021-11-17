Kevin Durant praises Steph Curry after Warriors' statement win over Nets

KD had high praise for Steph after Warriors blow out Nets originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Watching Steph Curry play basketball is truly a sight to behold.

Kevin Durant knows just as well as anybody how special Steph is.

The ex-Warrior had nothing but great things to say about his former teammate after Curry and the Warriors' 117-99 win over Durant and the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Tuesday night.

"He's a master at what he does ... playing at an all-star, MVP, hall of fame level."



"He's a master at what he does, I've been saying that ever since he came into the league," Durant told reporters postgame. "Just a crafty player who can pretty much do anything off the ball, can cut to the rim, shoot floaters, shoot 3s and can handle the basketball too and get down to his spot.

"I've been there. He put in a ton of work, he cares about the game, loves his teammates, plays with energy. That's what you get every night as a player like that, playing at All-Star, MVP, Hall of Fame level. You gotta respect it."

Durant was teammates with Curry for three seasons, winning back-to-back championships along the way.

Tuesday night, though, it was Steph (37 points) who not only got the win, but outscored Durant (19 points) on the floor.

The Warriors' NBA-best 12-2 record has them firmly planted atop the Western Conference standings, while the Nets (10-5) are currently the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Curry and Durant will face off against one another again on Jan. 29 at Chase Center.

