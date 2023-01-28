Kevin Durant praises Brock Purdy, predicts 49ers-Bengals Super Bowl 57

KD tips hat to Purdy, predicts 49ers-Bengals Super Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

NBA star Kevin Durant is a big fan of the NFL, and like many others watching this season, has grown to become a fan of 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy.

While Durant’s hometown team, the Washington Commanders, missed the playoffs for a second consecutive year, the Brooklyn Nets forward will be enjoying the AFC and NFC championship games this weekend. And he even predicted who will advance to Super Bowl LVII.

“I got Joe Burrow, the best quarterback in the league. I’m going Burrow and Purdy,” Durant said on a preview of Boardroom’s “The Etcs” latest episode, which will drop on Monday.

Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium in an epic AFC showdown.

Meanwhile, the 49ers will travel to Philadelphia to take on the top-seeded Eagles on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. It will be a battle of the NFC’s two best teams.

While the Eagles are favored by many experts around the league, Durant said he “can’t take the Eagles” on Sunday. But like the rest of the world, he anticipates a dogfight as the top-ranked 49ers’ defense takes on the Eagles and what might be the best offensive line in the league.

“That’s playoff football,” he said. “I can’t wait to watch that one. Playoffs been good ball, man. Great ball.”

Durant added that he “loved” seeing the Dallas Cowboys lose to the 49ers the way they did last week in the divisional round. He also tipped his hat to Purdy, 23, who went from third-string rookie quarterback to QB1 in a matter of weeks -- and hasn't lost since.

“I like him," Durant said of Purdy. "What is it? Seven [wins] in a row for him? He’s ballin’. He’s three touchdowns, 250 [yards], rolling out, throwing off the back leg. He’s ballin’. I think they are [going to win]."

Purdy has a perfect record as the 49ers' starter and the team is riding an impressive 12-game win streak all the way to the NFC title game. One more and they're Super Bowl bound.

