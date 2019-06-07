Kevin Durant posts cryptic Instagram message amid NBA Finals absence originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Kevin Durant is back online.

The Warriors forward will miss Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night at Oracle Arena, the ninth consecutive game he's missed with a right calf strain. But he's not missing on social media.

With Durant nursing a calf strain and his free agency quickly approaching, the two-time NBA Finals MVP has been the talk of about 99.9 percent of the morning sports talk shows.

Every morning, a number of things are said about Durant. On Friday, the morning KD update included such tidbits as: Durant would be headed to the Brooklyn Nets in the offseason, he doesn't want to return during the NBA Finals because he has one foot out the door, and that the outcome of The Finals will directly affect his free-agency decision.

Durant appeared to respond to all the chatter by posting a cryptic message to his Instagram story.

This, of course, could be in reference to just about anything. His NBA future, his desire to return during the Finals, the severity of his injury, or perhaps something totally unrelated to basketball, although that seems unlikely.

Durant likely will be back in Warriors general manager Bob Myers' office Friday at Oracle Arena, where he'll watch his teammates try to even their NBA Finals matchup against the Toronto Raptors.

If the Dubs can even the series at two games apiece, a potential late return by Durant could swing momentum and send the Warriors to a three-peat. That would be the perfect end to his time in Oakland, whether he heads with the team to San Francisco next season or not.

No matter what the future holds for KD, he'll be sure to let everyone know his truth via his social media channels, and you have to respect that.