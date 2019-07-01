Kevin Durant posts cryptic Instagram message about finding the truth originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

On Sunday afternoon, Kevin Durant officially announced he would sign with the Nets.

On Monday morning, he posted this to Instagram:

A couple of hours later, he wrote the following on an Instagram story:

Kevin Durant just posted this message on Instagram: pic.twitter.com/IdnU5xWNnp — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) July 1, 2019

At face value, the message is pretty straight-forward. But clearly, there is a deeper meaning behind the words, and only KD knows what he's trying to convey.

The two-time NBA Finals MVP will team up with Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn. The duo reportedly agreed to be teammates next year before the 2018-19 season began.

Durant reportedly felt like a "distant second fiddle" to Steph Curry in regards to feeling love and appreciation from Warriors fans.

He's expected to miss the entire 2019-20 season while he recovers from surgery on his right Achilles.

