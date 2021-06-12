Kevin Durant, PJ Tucker exchange words in Game 3
The Nets and Bucks players, both former Texas Longhorns, had a testy exchange during Thursday's game in Milwaukee.
The Brooklyn Nets displayed plenty of offense and started the Eastern Conference semifinals with two home wins. The Nets hope to locate their offense while the Bucks aim to produce another strong defensive showing when the teams play Game 4 on Sunday afternoon in Milwaukee. Brooklyn got off to a fast start with a 115-107 win in the series opener on June 5 and a 125-86 win two days later.
Steve Nash confirms that James Harden will be out for Game 4 against the Milwaukee Bucks.
The NBA has disciplined the Brooklyn Nets security guard who went on the Fiserv Forum court and appeared to shove P.J. Tucker during a confrontation between the Milwaukee forward and Nets star Kevin Durant on Thursday. NBA officials said the security guard wouldn’t be assigned to any of the remaining games in Milwaukee during the second-round playoff series between the Bucks and Nets.
As the Nets prepare for Game 4 of their series against the Bucks on Sunday, they’ll do so knowing they’ll once again be without the services of James Harden, who remains out with a hamstring injury suffered in Game 1.
