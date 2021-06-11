Kevin Durant's personal bodyguard reportedly charged the court and shoved P.J. Tucker

Kevin Durant's personal bodyguard appears to take his job very seriously.

An argument between the Brooklyn Nets star and Milwaukee Bucks forward P.J. Tucker got heated during the third quarter of Game 3 on Thursday, with the two players arguing face-to-face before a shoving match erupted around Tucker.

The group of shovers included teammates trying to placate teammates, officials and coaches trying to preserve the peace and ... one fellow clad in all black who charged in and pushed Tucker away from Durant.

That fellow turned out to be Durant's personal bodyguard, according to The Athletic's Joe Vardon, and you've really got to appreciate how both Tucker and an official both turn their attention to him with expressions of "Who is this guy?"

What may be of interest to the NBA is that the bodyguard is reportedly on the Nets payroll. The league probably doesn't want team employees rushing the court to push opposing players, so we'll see if it takes any action against the Nets.

The full-capacity Bucks crowd at least enjoyed the Durant-Tucker skirmish, chanting "f*** KD" as the game returned to action.

The incident was just one chapter in a physical Game 3, which the Bucks won 86-83 to avoid a 3-0 deficit in their Eastern Conference semifinals series. Durant finished with 30 points on 11-of-28 shooting (3-of-8 from deep) with 10 rebounds, five assists, four steals and four turnovers for the Nets, who are up 2-1 but are still without James Harden.

Game 4 is scheduled 3 p.m. ET on Sunday in Milwaukee.

Most of these men are allowed to be on the court. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

