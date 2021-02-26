Kevin Durant out through All-Star break, replaced by Domantas Sabonis in All-Star Game

The captain of the East won't take part in the All-Star Game after all. Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant will be out through the All-Star break due to a hamstring injury.

Durant, 32, missed the team's last six games due to the issue. Nets head coach Steve Nash said Tuesday he expected Durant to return to action before the All-Star break, but the team will give Durant more time to heal.

Durant hasn't lost a step after missing all of last season rehabbing from his Achilles injury. Through 19 games, Durant is averaging 29 points and 7.3 rebounds.

That performance led to Durant leading the Eastern Conference in All-Star votes, making him the captain of the East in the All-Star Game. It's unclear whether Durant will still draft his team or if he will be replaced as the East's captain.

Domantas Sabonis replaces Kevin Durant on All-Star team

Indiana Pacers big man Domantas Sabonis will replace Durant on the All-Star team. In 30 games, Sabonis is averaging 21.5 points and 11.7 rebounds. Sabonis also made the All-Star team last year.

Pacers star Domantas Sabonis is expected to replace Kevin Durant on the Eastern Conference All-Star team, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 26, 2021

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum will take Durant's starting spot. Tatum is averaging 25.6 points and 6.9 rebounds. Tatum was announced as an All-Star reserve Tuesday.

