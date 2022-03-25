Kevin Durant opens up on Kyrie Irving's full-time return to Nets: 'I'm glad this is all behind us'

Kyrie Irving Kevin Durant cropped 1/10/22

Kyrie Irving is cleared to play in Nets home games at Barclays Center, set to make a debut with Sunday's 7:30 p.m. tip-off versus the Charlotte Hornets. Kevin Durant is chief among Irving's teammates who breathed a sigh of relief with Mayor Eric Adams' announcement Thursday that the mandate for athletes and performers unvaccinated against COVID-19 has been reversed.

"It's a long time coming," Durant said Friday in Miami before the Nets' game Saturday at 8 p.m. against the Heat, via ESPN. "It's an exciting time for Brooklyn Nets fans and New York fans to see one of our own back on the floor at home. It means a lot to our team, happy to have him back, and look forward to finishing the season strong. I'm glad this is all behind us."

Irving reportedly declined comment to the media Friday after practice. Durant and head coach Steve Nash did, though, giving an honest reaction.

"It'd be great if there's a lift," Nash said of Irving's full-time status impact. "For me, I'm really just interested in the time playing together, getting a chance to work and play regularly and start to find some combinations and rotations that make sense for us going into the playoffs."

Through 20 games this season, Irving averages 28.5 points on 49.4 percent shooting while adding 4.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists in 36.5 minutes. The Nets (38-35), who are the Eastern Conference's eighth seed entering the top-dog Heat (47-26), now get Irving for all nine of their final regular-season games as opposed to two.

"It's great for continuity," Durant said. "Great to know that coming off the road, we don't have to worry about adjusting our lineups or our game plans based off of Kyrie not being there, so hopefully on Sunday we get even more energy from our fan base and help us get that W, so I'm looking forward to it."