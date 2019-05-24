Kevin Durant on why he stays arguing on social media: 'I'm qualified'

Kevin Durant hasn’t played much basketball lately.

The calf injury he suffered in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals knocked him out of the next five Golden State games, leaving the Warriors star with a little more time to fill than usual this time of year.

What’s he been doing?

Arguing on social media, of course.

Durant’s latest feud

He recently got into a Twitter spat with Chris Broussard after the FS1 talking head suggested he was less than pleased with the Warriors’ success in his absence.

I see a little exaggeration there buddy, my worst nightmare?? U sure that this is the worst that it can get??? — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) May 20, 2019

Hard to blame him for taking on Broussard

Granted, Durant’s not wrong and not the only person to rightfully have beef with the exiled reporter who has been relegated to the FS1 fringes of sports commentary after years of getting things wrong at ESPN.

But it once again raises the question: Why are you spending so much time fighting with people on social media?

It’s a question he faced during his media availability Friday afternoon.

He says it’s his right, and that he’s sticking to what he knows.

Why does Kevin Durant join in on social media conversations?



"I'm just sticking to what I know... I'm qualified"



(🎥 via @anthonyVslater) pic.twitter.com/BnixlQdYC7 — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) May 24, 2019

Durant says he’s staying in his lane

“I’m a human being with a social media account,” Durant said. “I can see if I ventured off into politics or like culinary arts or music, and gave my input. But I’m sticking to something I know.

“I’m — what’s the word I’m looking for? — I’m qualified to talk about basketball. So when I respond to something, especially if it’s about me personally — of course, if I’m gonna tell you if you’re wrong about it, yeah.”

So there you have it. All of those expecting Durant to slow his roll on social media can table those thoughts. He’s not going anywhere.

And for that, media owe Durant a huge thanks.

