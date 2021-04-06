Kevin Durant offering advice to James Wiseman on Warriors’ system

Golden State Warriors rookie James Wiseman on Monday revealed some of the advice given to him from Brooklyn Nets players Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Wiseman, throughout the season, has received plenty of pointers from Draymond Green, Stephen Curry and other teammates on the Warriors. He also has sought out other advice from such established players as Durant and Irving.

According to Wiseman, Irving told him to just keep working in order to separate himself from the rest of the rookie class. On the other side, Durant has been able to give Wiseman information on adjusting to the Warriors’ system after playing in the Bay area for three seasons.

“I talk to K.D. every day,” Wiseman said. “We talk about the system, like how he was able to fit into the system here. He gives me a lot of advice. I’ve known K.D. since high school. We studied film and stuff and I think we had an ‘Overtime’ video where it was me and this other player, Kofi Cockburn from Illinois, and we just sat down and he was watching our film from high school and telling us what we need to work and how to get to the league.”

The rookie campaign by Wiseman has been filled with plenty of ups and downs. He continues to learn each night on the court as he works to develop and adjust to the playing style of the Warriors. He has been in and out of the starting lineup but feels as though he is getting the hang of it.

Certainly, the advice given to him by his veteran teammates, and those around the league, can only help smooth the transition for Wiseman into the NBA.

