Kevin Durant not close to return, but his jumper still looks wet
Kevin Durant will not play an NBA game this season.
His jumper, however, looks to be in midseason form. Following All-Star Weekend, a video surfaced on Instagram of Durant working out at UCLA, and his shot remains a thing of beauty. His pull-up works, too.
KD's lab work 🧪
(via __devonte__/IG) pic.twitter.com/BbPOFz9soK
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 19, 2020
Okay Kevin Durant, we see you!🔥 pic.twitter.com/E6nn1WaSVZ
— NBA RETWEET (@RTNBA) February 19, 2020
There’s some debate around the league about just how good 31-year-old Durant will be when he returns.
When he left he was the best player on the planet, an unstoppable scorer who could defend LeBron James in the clutch of a game, KD was a two-time defending Finals MVP at the peak of his game. Suffering a torn Achilles means he’s not going to have the same level of explosiveness, but when you’re pushing 7-foot tall (in shoes), have a high release over your head, can hit from anywhere, and have a deadly fade away, does it matter if you lose half-a-step?
With Kyrie Irving possibly done for the season in Brooklyn, these videos provide a little hope to Nets fans. Get this roster healthy next season and they can hang with anyone in the East.