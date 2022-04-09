Round 3 leaderboard:

Nick Schwartz
·1 min read
How Kevin Durant can make Nets history in the regular-season finale
In this article:
Kevin Durant’s knee injury midway through the season spoiled what could have been an MVP caliber year for the 33-year-old, who has a chance to become the first Nets player to average 30 points per game for a season.

Per ESPN Stats and Info, Durant is currently averaging 30.55 points per game, and needs 27 points against the Pacers to average 30 for the year.

Durant has averaged 30+ points per game twice previously, in 2009-10 and 2013-14, both with the Thunder.

There is a catch, however. Since Durant has missed so many games this season, he will not meet the minimum game threshold to qualify in the scoring title race, and therefore won’t be recognized among the league’s top scorers. The official league leader is Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid, at 30.4 points per game.

