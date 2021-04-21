Kevin Durant names Hakeem Olajuwon, Tracy McGrady to all-time NBA team

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ben DuBose
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant, who happened to play his college basketball at the University of Texas, showed plenty of respect to the Houston Rockets when asked to select his all-time NBA team.

During a recent appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, Durant named Hakeem Olajuwon and Tracy McGrady to his all-time team, comprised of 12 players (i.e. a standard roster).

Others on the chosen team of legends included Durant, LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Steph Curry, Magic Johnson, Dirk Nowitzki, Shaquille O’Neal, Anthony Davis, and Kevin Garnett.

Durant showed particular respect to Olajuwon, whom he named as a starter alongside James, Jordan, Bryant, and himself. One of the show’s hosts asked the 11-time All-Star, two-time NBA champion, and former league MVP about picking “The Dream” over Shaq, and KD replied:

I know you didn’t watch Hakeem, if you said something like that.

Durant, who has spent more than a decade in the NBA, also identified former Rockets star James Harden as one of his top five teammates in the league (along with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Kyrie Irving, and either Russell Westbrook or Serge Ibaka). However, the inclusion of Harden in that list is likely bittersweet to Houston fans, since Durant’s current presence in Brooklyn reportedly played a role in Harden’s desire to be traded away from the Rockets earlier this season.

Durant played three competitive series versus Houston in the 2013, 2018, and 2019 playoffs, with his team (at the time, either Oklahoma City or Golden State) winning in six or seven games each time. While there were certainly some chippy moments here and there, it’s clear he still has numerous fond memories of the franchise and its star players.

The complete podcast can be listened to below.

Related

Kevin Durant reportedly recruiting James Harden to Brooklyn

Kevin Durant reacts to NBA bubble departure of Danuel House Jr.

Recommended Stories

  • Apple packs iPad Pros with faster chips, slims iMacs and jumps into tracking tags

    (Reuters) -Apple Inc announced on Tuesday a range of new computers, a paid podcasting service and devices for finding lost items, signaling the continued expansion of its once-simple product line into more and more corners of customers' lives. The new $30 AirTags, tiny devices that can be attached to items such as keys and wallets to locate them when they are lost, were applauded by analysts as a likely hot-seller that would also keep the company's more than 1 billion customers locked into its products. A new iPad Pro tablet, featuring the same Apple-designed processor that powers the company's more recent Mac computers, has keyboard and trackpad options that help make it a full-blown alternative to traditional laptops and desktops.

  • Are 49ers on same page about No. 3 overall pick?

    Late last month, the 49ers made a huge move to the top of the draft, ultimately investing three first-round picks and a third-round pick in the player they’ll eventually select. It’s been believed that they made the move with one specific player in mind. Since then, it’s been impossible to figure out which player they [more]

  • 'A little bit of healing to do': Georgia Republicans look to mend after months of division

    Georgia Republicans look to reconcile the controversial election law and former President Trump while facing another national political limelight.

  • Surge shows threat of terrorists, gangs at border

    Texas Congressman Michael Cloud and Victoria County, TX Sheriff Justin Marr discuss the threat at the Southern border on 'Fox & Friends Weekend.'

  • The Johnson & Johnson-Vaccine Fiasco Is Business as Usual for the FDA

    Last week, the Food and Drug Administration reported that six women of childbearing age who received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine contracted a rare form of blood clotting in the venous drainage of the brain — one associated with a low platelet count. Sadly, one of the six died and another is in critical condition at the time of this writing. The FDA recommended “pausing” the use of the J&J vaccine until more information can be gathered. But even though this was less than a one-in-a-million event — more than 6 million Americans have received the J&J vaccine — and the risk of blood clots in women taking oral contraceptives is higher, the advisory panel established by the FDA to study the problem punted. It decided to not decide — waiting instead to see if any more cases get reported. We may never know how many people will die from COVID who would have gladly taken their chances with the vaccine. The FDA is also sitting on a decision to grant emergency-use authorization to the AstraZeneca COVID vaccine. Though it has been widely used throughout the developed world, reports of the same rare complication resulting from the AstraZeneca vaccine — which, like the J&J vaccine, uses an adenovirus as a vector — have kept the FDA from approving its use. Yet the U.S. government is giving roughly 4 million doses of its stock of the vaccine to Mexico and Canada. The FDA won’t allow Americans to act on their own assessments of the risk of dying from COVID versus the risk of a complication from these two vaccines. Instead, it has forced the public to accept the risk-benefit assessment of the majority of its advisory-committee members. And this is nothing new: For more than 80 years, the FDA has infringed on the right of people to make their own lifesaving decisions. The FDA secured authority over deciding which drugs will be prescription-only and which will be available over the counter in 1951. That power denied women ready access to emergency contraception — the “morning-after pill” — for more than twelve years, despite the recommendations of expert advisory panels and its availability in Europe. It ultimately took a court order for women to get access to the drug without restriction. To this day, the FDA still requires a prescription for hormonal contraceptives, despite appeals from the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology and the American Academy of Family Practice to allow American women to join women in 102 other countries who get birth-control pills over the counter. For years, the FDA deprived people of access to safe, non-sedative antihistamines without a prescription while permitting them to buy much more dangerous sedative antihistamines over the counter. And the FDA still hinders efforts to combat drug-overdose deaths by classifying the overdose antidote naloxone as prescription-only, despite tacitly admitting it should not require a prescription. Self-administered, at-home tests for various medical conditions have required pre-market FDA approval since 1976. The FDA’s paternalistic concern for consumers has delayed or blocked patients from accessing at-home pregnancy tests, at-home HIV tests, at-home genetic-screening tests, and most recently, at-home COVID tests. FDA procrastination in approving drugs for the market, sometimes influenced by vocal special-interest groups, causes countless unseen patients to suffer or die waiting for permission to use a lifesaving drug. This phenomenon, known as drug lag, spurred civil disobedience from AIDS activists in the 1980s and inspired the “Right to Try” movement of the last decade. The severe costs of securing FDA approval, in money and time, are responsible for what health economists call drug loss, the phenomenon whereby pharmaceutical manufacturers choose not to invest in the development of new drugs because they don’t believe they’ll be able to recoup the considerable approval costs. Aside from political pressures, as Nobel-winning economist Milton Friedman pointed out, FDA regulators fear the fallout from potential adverse reactions to approved drugs. Yet they are insulated from the unseen consequences of drug lag and drug loss, so they have an incentive to maintain the status quo. In a Cato Institute white paper, Michael F. Cannon and I have traced the history of how private organizations monitored, reported on, and regulated pharmaceuticals prior to the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act of 1938. Organizations such as the U.S. Pharmacopeial Convention and the American Medical Association Council on Pharmacy and Chemistry engaged in safety and quality testing of drugs on the market. Only drugs with the AMA’s Seal of Acceptance could be advertised in the various AMA journals. The AMA’s Chemical Laboratory continuously tested products for purity and composition. The AMA’s Council on Pharmacy and Chemistry was shuttered in 1955, as the FDA continued to accumulate unchallenged authority to regulate drugs. But even today, the AMA maintains a registry of reported adverse drug reactions. And other organizations, from Consumer Reports to health-insurance companies to academic journals to foreign regulatory agencies, continuously monitor and report on the safety and efficacy of drugs and vaccines. The FDA itself relies on research and trials conducted in the private sector. In 2015 and again in 2019, Senators Ted Cruz (R., Texas) and Mike Lee (R., Utah) introduced the Reciprocity Ensures Streamlined Use of Lifesaving Treatments (RESULT) Act. The proposal would allow consumers to choose between FDA-approved drugs and drugs approved by the regulatory agencies of a number of developed countries. Though it is too deferential to FDA regulators and doesn’t provide nearly enough choice, it would still be a step in the right direction. But it failed to advance out of committee both times it was introduced. The COVID-19 pandemic has provided many examples of how regulations and bureaucratic stasis can impede a rapid and nimble response to a public-health emergency. To deal with the emergency, the FDA temporarily suspended many of its regulations and other red tape — a tacit admission that they were blocking the way. If anything good comes out of the pandemic, let it be a widespread recognition that the 21st century has no use for this sclerotic, politicized relic of 20th-century central planning.

  • Capitol Police abandon plan to reconstruct building's outer fence

    Security officials had announced the fencing plan just minutes before the reversal.

  • China might be purging Bill Gates' and Steve Jobs' biographies from 240 million students' reading lists to eliminate 'veneration of the West'

    In the run-up to the Communist Party's centennial, the government ordered schools to pull books "venerating Western ideas" from reading lists.

  • PBT Podcast: Talking Stephen Curry, West playoff chase with Drew Shiller

    What does Curry's streak mean for the Warriors' playoff chances? What does it mean for the franchise going forward?

  • After learning from Kobe Bryant and LeBron James, Jordan Clarkson thriving as Jazz sixth man

    Jordan Clarkson seems intent on emulating Manu Ginóbili, Lou Williams and Jamal Crawford who starred in sixth man roles.

  • DBS to buy 13% stake in privately-held Chinese lender for $814 million

    The company said financial authorities in Singapore and China had approved the deal and was in line with its aim to expand in the rapidly growing Greater Bay Area in China. In September, DBS received approval from China's securities regulator to form a joint venture securities company in which it would have a controlling stake, allowing DBS to engage in brokering, investment consulting, securities underwriting and sponsorship in the country. Earlier on Tuesday, Reuters exclusively reported DBS was among a clutch of banks looking to bid for parts of Citigroup's consumer business in Asia.

  • This stunning iPhone 13 concept has an all-screen display like nothing we’ve seen before

    A brand new iPhone 13 concept video from the folks over at ConceptsiPhone provides us with a little bit of a glimpse at what the iPhone of the future is going to look like. While some concept videos are admittedly too futuristic for their own good, the one you'll see below is all the more intriguing precisely because most everything depicted is possible. So many iPhone 13 upgrades and changes have already leaked, but they're nowhere near as progressive as the design you'll see in this concept video. The most intriguing design element in the mockup below is the complete elimination of the somewhat iconic notch. When Apple introduced the notch with the unveiling of the iPhone X, the design choice was controversial, to say the least. Many people at the time, myself included, were quick to label it as unsightly and decidedly un-Apple. With time, though, I've gotten accustomed to the notch and, if I'm being honest, don't really notice it that much anymore. If anything, it sort of blends into the background. Interestingly enough, rumor has it that the notch on the iPhone 13 will be decidedly smaller than the current design. In fact, supposed iPhone 13 photos that just leaked may reveal the exact size of the slimmed-down notch. Specifically, the notch on the iPhone 13 is said to be 26.88mm wide compared to 34.8mm on the iPhone 12. Incidentally, the height of the notch will be slightly taller and will measure in at 5.35mm compared to 5.3mm on the iPhone 12. A dummy iPhone 13 model that made the rounds a few weeks ago shows the extent to which the newer notch will be smaller. Meanwhile, rumor has it that the 2022 iPhone 14 might see Apple do away with the notch entirely and replace it with a punch-hole design similar to what you can find on Samsung's premium smartphones. And that design is exactly what the video below brings to life. For as sleek as the iPhone 12 already looks, an iPhone without a notch takes things to a whole another level. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qeBOL_-oyB4 The trailer also envisions an in-screen fingerprint sensor and an always-on display, with the latter actually being a feature we might see with the iPhone 13. Recall noted leaker Max Weinbach said the following a few weeks ago about Apple's next-gen iPhone. Always-On Display will have minimal customizability. Current design basically looks like a toned down lockscreen. Clock and battery charge is always visible. Notifications seem to be displayed using a bar and icons. Upon receiving, the notification will pop up normally except that the screen will not entirely light up. Instead, it will display it just like you’re used to right now, except dimmed down and only temporarily. While an in-screen fingerprint sensor would be intriguing, credible sources have said it is assuredly not going to be something we'll see with the iPhone 13. Some other iPhone 13 rumors to get excited about include a 120Hz ProMotion display, better battery life, Portrait mode for video recording, and a 1TB storage option. Apple is expected to release all of its new iPhone 13 models this coming September, following a product unveiling that will likely take place toward the middle of the month.

  • End of an era? No Kentucky basketball players listed in NBA mock draft for next year.

    John Calipari has had at least two players in every NBA Draft since 2010. Is that streak in major jeopardy?

  • Ryan Fitzpatrick recalls text to Alex Smith that is one of his "biggest regrets to date"

    The newest Washington QB reflected on his relationship with the former Washington QB that announced his retirement on Monday.

  • Can Dogs Eat Whipped Cream? What to Know Before You Take Your Pooch for a Puppuccino

    Like any sweet treat, moderation is key! (Sound familiar?)

  • Pelicans Reactions: Kyrie Irving dazzles as Pelicans losing streak extends to four

    Kyrie Irving scored 32 points on Tuesday, including a number of big shots down the stretch, to hand New Orleans its fourth-straight loss, 134-129.

  • MVP Race: Stephen Curry in the Top 3 for the first time

    HoopsHype ranks the Top 15 players in the 2020-21 NBA MVP race, headlined by Stephen Curry's outrageous recent run of form.

  • Top dunks from Philadelphia 76ers vs. Golden State Warriors

    Top dunks from Philadelphia 76ers vs. Golden State Warriors, 04/19/2021

  • Rafael Nadal accuses Novak Djokovic of being 'obsessed by the race for grand slam titles'

    Six weeks before the French Open, defending champion Rafael Nadal has highlighted the major difference between himself and Novak Djokovic, the man chasing his record tally of 20 grand-slam titles. According to Nadal, it is a question of motivation. Whereas Nadal says he plays for the satisfaction of competing in itself, Djokovic is “obsessed” with the pursuit of records for their own sake. Asked about the majors race by Metro.co.uk, Nadal replied: “Novak is more obsessed about this, more focused… Not in a negative way. No, he’s more focused on just these things and it means a lot to him all of this stuff. Like he’s always saying and talking about these records and well done for him… but it’s not my approach to my tennis career. “I have a healthy ambition,” Nadal added. “Of course, I am ambitious, if not I would never be in the position I am today but I have probably a different kind of ambition than him, for example. I just keep going, keep doing what I’m doing and just try to put myself in a position to keep enjoying the tour and, of course, try to achieve as much as possible.” The French Open – which has been delayed by a week to May 30 because of France’s high Covid levels – is set to be the first major for 16 months to feature all of the Big Three. Roger Federer announced on Sunday that he will participate after playing just one other clay-court event in Geneva the previous week.

  • Biden and Japan's Suga announce "new era" in U.S.-Japan ties

    The United States and Japan released a joint statement after President Biden and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga met in Washington last week to announce "a new era" in U.S.-Japan relations.Why it matters: The show of unity is a clear signal that both countries are eager to show Beijing that democracies are still setting the rules in the Indo-Pacific region.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: "Together we pledge to demonstrate that free and democratic nations, working together, are able to address the global threats from COVID-19 and climate change while resisting challenges to the free and open rules-based international order," the statement says."Through this new era of friendship between the United States and Japan, each of our democracies will grow stronger still."Between the lines: The statement only mentioned China a few times, underscoring the Biden administration's efforts to make effective global leadership, rather than direct confrontation, its primary strategy in countering Beijing.Biden and Suga also announced two new partnerships, one to fight climate change and one to strengthen global economic recovery.Beijing's response: The Chinese Embassy said in a statement that the U.S.-Japan announcement went “far beyond the scope of normal development of bilateral relations.”"It cannot be more ironic that such attempt of stoking division and building blocs against other countries is put under the banner of 'free and open,'" the embassy added.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Instructor Sean Foley sends emotional message after Lydia Ko's win

    Sean Foley and Lydia Ko began working together last summer, at a time when both needed the other.