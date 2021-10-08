Kevin Durant named among top 25 players in NBA history by USA TODAY

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant is arguably the best player in the NBA today.

For evidence, we humbly submit his sublime, 49-point playoff triple-double in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals last season.

That said, Durant is clearly one of the great talents in NBA history. So it should be unsurprising that he’s showing up on such lists as the NBA celebrates its upcoming 75th season.

USA TODAY rolled out a three-part series in which their expert panel selected the top 75 players in NBA history, and Durant was prominently featured. You can read the entire USA TODAY series at these links: 75-51, 50-26 and 25-1 (subscription required).

Durant was identified at No. 13 on the USA TODAY list, checking in right between No. 12 Hakeem Olajuwon and No. 14 Jerry West.

Nets guard James Harden, coach Steve Nash and former point guard Jason Kidd also appear on the USA TODAY list.