Kevin Durant and the Nets set a clear expectation: Durant wouldn’t return this season from his torn Achilles.

But that was before the NBA season could extend into August due the coronavirus outbreak.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Durant is looking healthier, and Brooklyn is headed to the playoffs – if they occur with the usual 16 teams. Who knows where Durant will be physically in a few months?

Golic and Wingo:

“Honestly, not very realistic from my standpoint and not even spoken about.” – Rich Kleiman on the chances his client, Kevin Durant returns this season with a long hiatus. pic.twitter.com/A0zVDzyWcH — Golic and Wingo (@GolicAndWingo) March 16, 2020





There’s also talk about Kyrie Irving returning from his shoulder injury if the layoff is long enough. The Nets could be a historically dangerous No. 7 seed.

Which I think partially explains Rich Kleiman’s answer.

Durant doesn’t want to build anticipation for his return. If he does, fans would only be disappointed if he’s not ready. It’s better to keep expectations low then exceed them.

So, maybe Durant is gearing up for a return this season. Maybe he’s not. Either way, I’d expect the same response from Kleiman.

As a result, this will only quiet – not silence – speculation.

Kevin Durant’s manager: ‘Not very realistic’ Durant returns to Nets this season originally appeared on NBCSports.com