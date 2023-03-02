Kevin Durant makes Phoenix Suns debut in win over Charlotte Hornets

NBA superstar Kevin Durant made his Suns debut Wednesday night in a 105-91 win against the Charlotte Hornets, nearly a month after he was traded to Phoenix.

Durant got the start in his return from a knee injury and finished with 23 points (10-for-15 shooting) while playing 27 minutes due to a minutes restriction. He added six rebounds, two assists and two blocks for good measure in his first game since Jan. 8.

He got into the action early, scoring five of Phoenix's first seven points. The Suns led 11-0 before Charlotte even got on the board. After sitting the second part of the first quarter, Durant returned to the floor to start the second and promptly hit a 3-pointer just 7 seconds in. He had 12 points at halftime.

Durant added 11 points in the second half, and that was more than enough with Devin Booker taking over. The eighth-year Suns guard put on a shot-making show in the second half and finished with a game-high 37 points.

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant speaks with head coach Monty Williams during the first half against the Charlotte Hornets.

Brooklyn traded Durant to Phoenix last month for a massive return that sent Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder and four first-round picks to the Nets, in addition to a pick swap in 2028. The Suns, now 34-29 and in fourth place in the Western Conference, hope the combination of Durant, Booker and Chris Paul (two points and 11 assists Wednesday) powers the 55-year-old franchise to its first NBA championship.

There's a long way to go until that happens, of course, but Wednesday was a promising first step.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Phoenix Suns defeat Charlotte Hornets in Kevin Durant's debut