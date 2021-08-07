Kevin Durant makes strong case for best player in the world
The USA Men's basketball team defeats France, 87-82 to capture their fourth straight gold medal in Olympic play.
Kevin Durant, Team USA's all-time leading scorer, finished with 29 points and 6 rebounds.
Draymond Green now has two Olympic gold medals.
The United States men's basketball team beat France to win its fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal. Kevin Durant led the way with 29 points.
Eventually the Raptors probably trade Dragic, but not right now.
The Warriors will ask fan-favorite Iguodala to accentuate his strengths on the court while mentoring the young players with untapped potential off it.
The Bucks, facing a rising luxury-tax bill, let P.J. Tucker leave for the Heat.
Even in a salary cap-conscious NBA world without dumb general managers, 10 contracts still have to be the worst. These are them.
The Lakers announced Friday that coach Frank Vogel has been give a three-year contract extension. His contract was set to expire after the 2021-22 season.
Warriors fans eagerly await the video of Andre Iguodala and Klay Thompson on a boat together in the San Francisco Bay.
Andre Iguodala won't be joining the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency.
Golden State just might be done when it comes to free-agent acquisitions.
LOS ANGELES (AP) Dwight Howard played with some of the best players in NBA history during his first two stints with the Los Angeles Lakers. Howard officially signed for his third tour of duty with the Lakers on Friday as the team's roster overhaul officially kicked into high gear.
Gable Steveson, named after US wrestling legend Dan Gable, upsets Georgia’s Geno Petriashvili to win his first Olympic gold medal.
Dwight Howard signed on Friday to join the Lakers for a third time because it feels right. Trevor Ariza and Talen Horton-Tucker agree with sentiment.
Team USA's men's basketball team is looking to win gold again at the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo. Here's the team's roster, tournament format and schedule.
Carmelo Anthony finally teams up with good friend LeBron James. Chris Paul and Kyle Lowry, two of biggest free agents, also sign new deals.
Austin Reaves and Joel Ayayi could've been drafted, but they opted to go undrafted to join the Los Angeles Lakers instead.
Steph Curry took to social media Friday afternoon to post an awesome 24-second clip.
The Boston Celtics have interest in signing free-agent point guard Dennis Schroder, league sources told HoopsHype's Michael Scotto.
The Los Angeles Lakers received praise from Bleacher Report for the business it's done so far in free agency.