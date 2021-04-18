Kevin Durant loves Steph Curry's circus And-1 shot vs. Celtics

KD, Paschall loved Steph's circus And-1 shot vs. Celtics originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry has taken his game to another level over the last few weeks, and the Warriors' star did something Saturday that got the attention of former teammate Kevin Durant.

Late in the first half of the Warriors' game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden, Curry made a circus 22-foot hook shot while getting fouled by Grant Williams.

ARE YOU KIDDING, STEPH!? pic.twitter.com/GTsVk4bfuk — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 18, 2021

This is just unreal 🤯 pic.twitter.com/1iFpkdNVvi — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 18, 2021

Durant and the Brooklyn Nets had the night off, so he was able to tune into the marquee matchup, and he was in awe of his former running mate.

What a ridiculous And-1 lmao — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) April 18, 2021

Even injured Warriors forward Eric Paschall was impressed by Curry's shot.

The left handed and-1 tough 😂 — Eric Paschall (@epaschall) April 18, 2021

With a subsequent tweet, Durant tried to claim he was praising an And-1 play by Celtics guard Kemba Walker, but the timing of Durant's first tweet lines up with the timing Curry's shot, not a play by Walker.

Incidentally, Curry's bucket pulled him into a tie with Warriors legend Chris Mullin for 78th place on the NBA's all-time scoring list. Curry passed the Hall of Famer with the free throw.

Curry entered Saturday's game against the Celtics averaging a ridiculous 39 points per game in eight April contests and had surpassed the 30-point threshold through three quarters in Boston.

Without Durant and an injured Klay Thompson, some pundits wondered if Curry would be able to thrive like he did in previous years. The two-time NBA MVP has put that conversation to bed with his play this season.