Kevin Durant likes report of James Harden wanting to leave for Sixers

Kyle Neubeck: As you will likely see 1000 other people tweet, Kevin Durant liked an Instagram post regarding the Harden report from Woj this morning

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Tweet from Woj in February of 2023:

“ESPN Sources: Although Sixers guard James Harden is unhappy playing alongside Joel Embiid, he has resisted making a formal trade request out of fear of the public backlash that would come with asking out of a franchise in 3 straight seasons.” – 10:32 AM

Payal Doshi @PayalDoshiTV

Does Harden want to play for every franchise in the league? – 10:25 AM

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

Outside the Harden/Simmons stuff (which I bet will happen), Eric Gordon and Marvin Bagley would top my “surely this guy gets traded, what are we even doing here?” list. – 10:11 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Report: James Harden wants trade to 76ers, fears backlash from trade request nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/10/rep… – 10:10 AM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

Hear the latest with James Harden trade rumors, Lakers struggles continue, and Jerry West joins the show at 10:30 AM ET

@talkhoops and @Amin Elhassan have you covered till 12 PM ET

🔊LISTEN LIVE: https://t.co/AYipQpw9t4 pic.twitter.com/gos895VSwS – 10:05 AM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

James Harden wants a trade to the 76ers, but reportedly fears the backlash of formally requesting a trade for the second season in a row.

Trade deadline tracker ➡️ https://t.co/CPGojZlXiz pic.twitter.com/QgX0M8w61Q – 9:44 AM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

I can confirm James Harden and LaMarcus Aldridge aren’t in DC today. Follow our trade deadline live blog for what is shaping up to be a wild day: theathletic.com/live-blogs/nba… – 9:32 AM

Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA

On most recent Lowe Post podcast w/ @Ramona Shelburne on everything Simmons/Harden, we tried to answer (among many questions) this big one: Why exactly is James Harden unhappy in Brooklyn, and what does he want?

Spotify: spoti.fi/3HCnt3M

Apple: apple.co/34q7VC3 – 9:22 AM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

This is what the Nets gave up to get James Harden from Houston 12 months ago:

Jarrett Allen and

Caris Levert and

Taurean Prince and

2021 1st rd pick swap,

2022 1st rd pick

2023 1st rd pick swap,

2024 1st rd pick,

2025 1st rd pick swap,

2026 1st rd pick,

2027 1st rd pick swap. – 9:20 AM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Has James Harden somehow made Ben Simmons something of a sympathetic character in this whole thing?

That’s magic – 9:14 AM

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

James Harden has wanted this deal done for a while. He trusts Michael Rubin. He trusts Daryl Morey. He wants to play with Joel Embiid. The Nets & Sixers have been engaged in talks. It’s all about posturing. As I stated before, a game of cat & mouse. – 9:12 AM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

It would seem to me that James Harden doesn’t *exactly* have a tab on the pulse of the people. – 9:09 AM

Dan Favale @danfavale

also: harden is definitely going to get backlash. already is. he chose brooklyn initially—over philly, no less. this is absurd.

but relative to how ridiculous this trade request should be, a certain someone has provided him with *more* than adequate cover for calling a mulligan. – 9:04 AM

Tom Ziller @teamziller

Heel Harden is clearly the best Harden. This is a good direction for the character. – 9:01 AM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Nets fans doing their best to root for James Harden and Kyrie Irving over the second half of the season pic.twitter.com/saRPAyFkxe – 8:55 AM

Dan Favale @danfavale

the idea that harden is worried about public backlash is interesting given his extremely public indifference at times on the court and the wildly public leaking of his fear of public backlash to the most prominent nba news breaker in the biz – 8:54 AM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

James Harden scared of public backlash so instead sits out games and makes his discontent known through back channels. Lame stuff. Time to look in the mirror. Never took a team to the Finals. Chris Paul didn’t want to play with him. Maybe give up the ball and problem is you. – 8:54 AM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Happy deadline day. We’ll know by this afternoon if James Harden will remain a Net. There’s pros and cons to a deal and more uncertainty along the way. On this entire Orion Welles/War of the Worlds-type saga: theathletic.com/3121904/2022/0… – 8:53 AM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

I hope Sean Marks sends Harden to Sacramento in spite – 8:51 AM

Dan Favale @danfavale

congrats to harden on formally dropping his informal trade request – 8:47 AM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

James Harden wanted out of Houston. James Harden reportedly now wants out of Brooklyn. Among the questions Sixers brass has to ask: Is it really worth trading for—and presumably lavishing a new deal worth more than a quarter of a billion—on a player this unpredictable? – 8:45 AM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Hey James Harden, do you want out of your second franchise in consecutive seasons? pic.twitter.com/erTBbbGYir – 8:45 AM

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

James Harden said it was “not about the money” when he did not sign an extension. If he is not traded by 3PM ET, we will find out if that is correct.

The cap space route for Philly would cost Harden between $70-$100M plus diminish a roster that he would be signing with. – 8:41 AM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Hahahahhaha

Harden wants to be traded but hasn’t leaked that he wants to be traded until he just leaked that he wants to be traded

the NBA is the best – 8:38 AM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

ESPN Sources: Although Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden wants a trade to the Philadelphia 76ers, he has resisted making that formal request out of fear of the public backlash that would come with asking out of a second franchise in consecutive seasons. es.pn/3swbkar – 8:36 AM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

Rumors heating up and tons of news involving James Harden, Ben Simmons, and more. 🔥🔥

Frank Isola and Brian Scalabrine are getting you ready for the trade deadline all morning long!

🔊 LISTEN LIVE: https://t.co/AYipQpeyBw pic.twitter.com/M6RvsnvCoa – 7:15 AM

Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops

In order for today to be perfect, Sean Marks needs to hang into James Harden and Gov. Hochul needs to let my 11th grader attend school without a mask. So, no, I do not expect today to be perfect. – 6:56 AM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Talked Knicks, Cam Reddish, Nets, Matisse Thybulle, James Harden ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline with @mmargaux8: pic.twitter.com/zAdX4xtuUM – 12:05 AM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Should Philadelphia trade for James Harden now or just wait for the offseason? #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/should-t… via @SixersWire – 10:38 PM

Eric Pincus @EricPincus

Latest @BleacherReport Tracking Last-Minute Trade Deadline Rumors, Plus NBA Expert Predictions – last rumors (and as the headline says, predictions) ahead of the deadline including Westbrook, Simmons, Harden Grant, Randle,, etc bleacherreport.com/articles/29533… – 10:07 PM

Bill Simmons @BillSimmons

James Harden missed 43 games total from 2009 through 2020. Along with Pierce and LeBron, one of the 3 most durable perimeter players this century. Now he’s skipping games like they are 8am calculus classes. But everything’s fine. Ohhhhhh-kay. – 9:05 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Haggling could hold up James Harden-Ben Simmons swap for #Nets, #76ers nypost.com/2022/02/09/net… via @nypostsports – 8:41 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#NBA column: Will Daryl Morey and the #Sixers be able to work out a deal for James Harden by Thursday’s trade deadline? If not, what are the other options in the next 18 hours, as well as this summer? https://t.co/4tvCDz1Syo #76ers pic.twitter.com/lPbzg2e1GY – 8:27 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

From earlier: A few notes on the Nets, including PHI considering draft compensation and the inclusion of Matisse Thybulle in package for James Harden & the impact of Joe Harris’ ankle injury on potential trades: sny.tv/articles/james… – 8:10 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Patiently waiting for the “the Heat should trade Dan the video coordinator for James Harden and Ben Simmons” tweets. – 8:03 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Woj on NBA Countdown doubles down and says the Nets and 76ers have not had any meaningful conversations around a deal including Ben Simmons and James Harden. – 7:13 PM

Barbara Barker @meanbarb

Nets’ James Harden out again vs. Wizards with trade deadline looming newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 6:26 PM

Barbara Barker @meanbarb

Is it possible that we’ve seen the last of Harden in a Nets uniform? Wow. With trade rumors continuing to swirl, team is ruled him out for tomorrow’s game in D.C. – 6:24 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

Rumors surrounding the future of James Harden continue to swirl ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline.

@Alex Schiffer tells @Rick Kamla and @adaniels33 he thinks Harden will be wearing a different team’s jersey come next season. pic.twitter.com/TW16xLcqj0 – 6:08 PM

The Ringer @ringernba

🗣 The likelihood of a Harden-for-Simmons blockbuster

🗣 What kind of role does Jerami Grant want?

🗣 Players who could be acquired in the buyout market

‘The Void’ with @Kevin O’Connor and @Jake Fischer: open.spotify.com/episode/4XQNY3… – 5:57 PM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

New podcast with @Jake Fischer on all the latest around the NBA, what we’re hearing, and our expectations involving the big names: Harden, Simmons, Russ, Grant, Gordon, and others. @ringer – 5:50 PM

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype

Trade rumor rankings: James Harden, Tyrese Maxey and more.

It’s the last of the season 😢

hoopshype.com/lists/nba-trad… – 5:13 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Nets listing James Harden as out again for their game Thursday at Washington, assuming he is still a Net. – 5:08 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Nets say James Harden (left hamstring tightness) is out for tomorrow’s game against the Wizards. – 5:06 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Nic Claxton (left hamstring tightness) has been upgraded to questionable for the #Nets. But on the eve of the #NBA trade deadline, James Harden (left hamstring tightness) is still out tomorrow vs the #Wizards. – 5:04 PM

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

Brooklyn Nets say James Harden (hamstring) will miss his fourth straight game tomorrow in Washington. – 5:04 PM

Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC

James Harden, who is in the news, will also not play tomorrow in Washington, Nets say – 5:04 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

The Nets have ruled James Harden (left hamstring tightness) OUT for Thursday’s game at Washington. – 5:03 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

James Harden is listed as out for tomorrow against the Wizards along with LaMarcus Aldridge. Nic Claxton is questionable. – 5:03 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Brooklyn Nets rule out James Harden for tomorrow’s game against the Washington Wizards because of left hamstring tightness – 5:03 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

The Nets have ruled James Harden out with hamstring tightness for yet another game, tomorrow against the Wizards. – 5:03 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Nets say James Harden is out tomorrow due to hamstring tightness. – 5:03 PM

Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod

Basketball Pod Episode 52 – Could James Harden be heading to Philly? @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants discuss if he’ll stay or go.

Listen to it here 👇

https://t.co/u0OwdyEs2S

#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #Brooklyn #Harden pic.twitter.com/HZMTY2CYmN – 4:59 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Sources: The Sixers’ Matisse Thybulle has been mentioned as part of a James Harden trade inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 4:57 PM

Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report

Barring a significant change, Tyrese Maxey will not be included in any potential Ben Simmons-James Harden trade, multiple sources confirm. #Sixers #Nets – 4:25 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Jalen Rose thinks a James Harden trade won’t happen until the offseason. He believes Kevin Durant is telling Harden to give him a chance to get healthy, make a run in the playoffs and if they come up short, “then we make changes.” – 4:13 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Most 20-point quarters by an active player:

35 — Steph Curry

24 — James Harden

20 — Damian Lillard

17 — Devin Booker

(Submitted by @itschar1ie) pic.twitter.com/7JndcuYygc – 4:08 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers column: #76ers’ NBA trade deadline speculation: Taking a look at their numerous options for a deal, including contradictory James Harden reports: https://t.co/4tvCDz1Syo pic.twitter.com/Nh1q4KCrvs – 4:00 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Report: James Harden making clear he wants to leave Nets nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/09/rep… – 3:52 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

While we wait for James Harden trade details, the Lakers are another team spiraling in large part due to Russell Westbrook’s poor play. Westbrook’s contract and production make a deal almost impossible, but I found 3 that could help the Lakers. trib.al/U8Eb8KB – 3:28 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

NBA trade updates: Latest on #Sixers, Ben Simmons, and James Harden inquirer.com/sixers/live/nb… via @phillyinquirer – 3:09 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

One source said Seth Curry and a first-round pick have been mentioned along with Thybulle.

Sources: Matisse Thybulle has been mentioned as part of a potential James Harden trade inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer #Sixers #NBA #Nets – 2:53 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Dame/Blazers gotta believe they are getting one of Harden, Beal or LaVine, right? – 2:32 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Sources: Matisse Thybulle has been mentioned as part of a potential James Harden trade inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 2:25 PM

Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky

James Harden and Ben Simmons might get swapped? That could only mean one thing…

…HIGH! WAY! TO! THE! DEAL ZONE! pic.twitter.com/YDPUOR5pXE – 2:03 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

According to @Brian Windhorst, the 76ers and Nets are in the “deal zone” regarding a Ben Simmons-James Harden trade.

@talkhoops and @ReggieTheus react to the possibility of this blockbuster deal #NetsWorld #76ers pic.twitter.com/yV0q3CIJvM – 2:00 PM

Chad Ford @chadfordinsider

ICYMI

NBA Trade Deadline: How this week’s deals will impact the 2022 NBA Draft

Plus: Is Tyrese Maxey the holdup in a Ben Simmons-James Harden deal?

nbabigboard.com/p/2022-prospec… – 1:55 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

Updated #Sixers column: The #76ers’ NBA trade deadline speculation: Looking at their numerous options, including James Harden: https://t.co/4tvCDz1Syo pic.twitter.com/vUntFLxoKH – 1:30 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

From @Adrian Wojnarowski: “I don’t believe there’s any negotiations going on right now” between the Nets and Sixers and he thinks it’s likely James Harden stays with the Nets. The full Woj interview: youtu.be/wqlIkNw-OOs – 1:20 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

A few notes on the Nets, including PHI considering draft compensation and the inclusion of Matisse Thybulle in package for James Harden & the impact of Joe Harris’ ankle injury on potential trades: on.sny.tv/tbEHObd – 1:14 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

It’s not ideal, but this is the team Kevin Durant beat Joel Embiid and the Sixers with earlier this season. Get KD healthy and get him some consistent help. pic.twitter.com/p9QU2G1uIp – 1:09 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Woj on a potential Harden/Simmons deal: “Right now there’s no negotiation going on between Philadelphia and Brooklyn… The idea that they’re going back and forth that’s been surmised by some, I don’t think there the accurate thing.” – 1:06 PM

Kevin Durant @KDTrey5

we got a lot to discuss on this week’s ETCS, lock in boardroom.tv/listen/the-etc… – 12:59 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Brian Windhorst on James Harden-to-Philly trade talks: “I know that Steve Nash and others are saying there’s nothing happening, but that’s not true. … The sides are absolutely talking, absolutely negotiating.” – 12:51 PM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

Now on @ForbesSports

Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers Reportedly In ‘Deal Zone’ On Potential Harden-For Simmons Trade forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 12:42 PM

Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report

One of the real challenges for Brooklyn is there’s not a true consensus internally: One train of thought is to trade James Harden — and not risk losing him in FA. The other? Try and win a title right now with Harden. Sean Marks has a tough decision to make. #Nets #Sixers – 12:36 PM

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

Update: Sixers have refused to include Tyrese Maxey in any deal with Brooklyn. Nets have countered with an asking price of Simmons, Curry, Thybulle, and Drummond. Sixers are hesitant to include Curry. Any deal would likely send Patty Mills to Philly aside from Harden. – 12:35 PM

Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin

Con tantas filtraciones crónicas, la @NBA pierde una oportunidad comercial de oro en no televisar las negociaciones entre @Philadelphia 76ers y @Brooklyn Nets del posible traspaso ente Ben Simmons y James Harden. Si ponen cámaras y micrófonos a directores técnicos en sus minutos pedidos….. pic.twitter.com/zMTNYjKE23 – 12:28 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

In the end, James Harden is going to realize there was only one city that truly loved him: Houston. – 12:16 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

BSJ trade & rumor tracker — updated with James Harden “screaming in every way he possibly can ‘I don’t want to be here, get me out of here.'”

bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/02/07/bos… – 12:14 PM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

An under-appreciated thing if this James Harden-Ben Simmons trade actually happens: Simmons finally got vaccinated recently, according to @Ramona Shelburne‘s story last week. You might have heard, a player’s vaccination status is very important in Brooklyn. https://t.co/cTkmFldk4W pic.twitter.com/bKR7nc6GSy – 12:14 PM

Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report

League sources: #Nets have asked #Sixers for both Matisse Thybulle and Tyrese Maxey to be included in a potential James Harden – Ben Simmons trade. Brooklyn also has tangible interest in sharpshooting guard Seth Curry, a career 44 percent 3-point shooter. – 11:51 AM

Bill Simmons @BillSimmons

This is from Sunday night’s BS Podcast and nothing has changed — Brooklyn wants Seth in any Harden deal. (And Embiid loves playing with Curry.) pic.twitter.com/sTD2vyY1co – 11:21 AM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

*If* the trade did happen, would Harden’s jumper even survive the trip to Philly? – 11:16 AM

Mike Lynch @SportInfo247

Chatter in the Deal Zone is that Harden has been deadset on playing in Philly since he felt the electricity (courtesy IBEW 98) at Tom Gola Arena circa the 2016 Rumph Classic. pic.twitter.com/QhVyA2O6g2 – 11:14 AM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

The one thing about Harden, in addition to a decline in performance, a potentially chronic hamstring issue and a tendency to blow up elite, hand-picked teams is … what if his shooting goes MIA the playoffs again? I’m sure fans in Philly will be understanding. – 10:54 AM

Anthony Puccio @APOOCH

Nets-Sixers talks are heating up… Brooklyn wants appropriate assets packaged with Ben Simmons after trading 2 starters & multiple picks for James Harden last year.

@Keith Pompey first reported the two sides are “bickering” over additional pieces to a potential deal. – 10:34 AM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Kevin Durant career scoring average: 27.1 ppg

James Harden career scoring average: 25.0 ppg

Kyrie Irving career scoring average: 22.8 ppg

Nets starters scoring in loss to Celtics: 21 points – 12:34 AM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Steve Nash expects Kevin Durant to travel with the Nets on this small road trip to DC and Miami. – 9:55 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Nash says he thinks KD will likely travel with the Nets on their upcoming trip to DC and Miami as he continues his rehab. – 9:54 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Nets are 12-14 at home since Kevin Durant called it “The Clays.” – 9:23 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Completely unrelated to anything going on in the basketball world but the Celtics are up 80-50 over the Harden-less, Durant-less, Kyrie-less Nets. – 8:52 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

It would be a lot easier for Nets fans to cheer for their All-Star Weekend participants if they were on the floor. Instead it was crickets after the PA announcer said to make noise for Kevin Durant, James Harden and Patty Mills. – 8:06 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

James Harden gets a lot of shit, and a good amount of it is warranted, but one thing’s clear: With Kevin Durant hurt and with Kyrie Irving unavailable at home, these Nets are not an NBA team without The Beard on the floor. – 7:54 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Celtics at Nets – Barclays Center – Feb 8, 2022 – Starters

Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams

Brooklyn – Bruce Brown, Patty Mills, Kessler Edwards, DeAndre Bembry, Blake Griffin

OUT Boston: Bol, Dozier Brooklyn: Harden, Irving, Durant, Millsap, Harris, Aldridge pic.twitter.com/9wmXAiUtfz – 7:14 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Although it feels like a lot more, tonight will be only the 3rd time the Nets will be without all of their Big 3 (Durant, Harden, Irving).

They lost by 7 to Orlando here December 18, and by 6 to Denver here January 26. – 6:59 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

After last night, Lu Dort is tied for fifth with Thabo Sefolosha on the Thunder’s all-time 3-pointers list

1. Kevin Durant: 1,084

2. Russell Westbrook: 922

3. Paul George: 536

4. James Harden: 320

T5. Thabo Sefolosha: 265

T5. Lu Dort: 265 – 1:20 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

(1/2) To me, the concerning thing about the Nets situation is that they have such an easy out right now. Kevin Durant is out. He is maybe the best player in the league. If and when he’s back and healthy, things will be fine. (I mostly believe this.) – 12:11 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

It’s wild how the discourse has fully shifted from LeBron and KD getting criticized for “stacking the deck” by joining superteams to guys who *don’t* do that getting criticized for it. – 12:02 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

James Harden and Nic Claxton are both out for the Nets tonight against Boston. Durant and Kyrie are also out – 11:46 AM

John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann

No Durant, Harden or Irving vs. Boston tonight. Probably gonna be the Cam Thomas show.

Note: Cam Thomas (65-for-119, 54.6%) has shot better than Chris Paul (53.4%) on pull-up 2-pointers this season: go.nba.com/cug8n – 11:44 AM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Celtics will be going for their sixth straight win tonight against a Nets team without James Harden (hamstring), Kevin Durant (knee) and Kyrie Irving (ineligible to play in NY). – 11:43 AM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

The Nets have lost 8 straight and will be without KD, Kyrie, LaMarcus Aldridge and possibly James Harden tonight vs. the Celtics at home pic.twitter.com/9sPJt60hii – 9:30 AM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

From earlier: Herro out with knee injury. LaMelo Ball (not Herro) gets nod from Silver to replace Durant. National voice says Heat now team to beat in East. And other things: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 5:52 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

2022 NBA All-Star Game rosters: Full player pool available for Team LeBron, Team Durant ahead of Feb. 10 draft

https://t.co/qpiolj23pt pic.twitter.com/r6M6xp3WFs – 5:21 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Really fun All-Star subplot @SPianovich pointed out on Slack:

The trade deadline is Thursday. So is the All-Star Draft. Imagine Kevin Durant being faced with the prospect of whether or not to pick Harden mere hours after he’s traded to Philly. – 4:45 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

Celtics forward Jayson Tatum will replace injured Nets forward Kevin Durant as a starter in the All-Star Game, NBA says. – 4:38 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

NBA says Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum will replace injured Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant as a starter in the All-Star Game. Tatum was named as an All-Star reserve last week. – 4:37 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Jayson Tatum, not Jimmy Butler, will replace Kevin Durant as an All-Star starter, the league just announced. – 4:35 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

NBA says Jayson Tatum will start in place of Kevin Durant in the All-Star Game. – 4:35 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Jayson Tatum will replace Kevin Durant in the All-Star game starting lineup, the NBA announces. – 4:35 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

NBA All-Star Game: LaMelo Ball, Dejounte Murray chosen as injury replacements for Kevin Durant, Draymond Green

cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-a… – 4:32 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

LaMelo Ball was already going to be in Cleveland for the #NBAAllStar weekend, so perhaps that helps, but Adam Silver picked him as an injury replacement for Kevin Durant. – 4:16 PM

Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ

No love for #Cavs center Jarrett Allen. LaMelo Ball (Hornets), Dejounte Murray (Spurs) named All-Star Game injury replacements by Commissioner Adam Silver. Ball replaces Kevin Durant, Murray subs for Draymond Green. Jayson Tatum replacing Durant as a starter. @Jarrett Allen – 4:15 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Joel Embiid on @975TheFanatic trying to dodge tampering fines when asked directly about James Harden. “He plays for the Brooklyn Nets…(but) who is not a fan of Kevin Durant or Steph Curry or James Harden? They’re all top players in this league.” pic.twitter.com/34LowrSm2p – 4:10 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Embiid mostly side stepped a question about Harden on the radio just now, noting he’s on another team and he can’t do anything about that. Talked up his current teammates. But…

“Who’s not a fan of Kevin Durant, or 𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐏𝐇 Curry, or James Harden?” – 4:10 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

LaMelo Ball is Adam Silver’s injury replacement for KD at All-Star. Figured the league would want to get a rep from the overachieving Hornets in there, and Ball’s been great, but that closes the door on Siakam’s chances, barring another injury. Murray replaces Draymond out West. – 4:07 PM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

LaMelo Ball and Dejounte Murray were named by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver as injury replacements for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. Ball replaces Kevin Durant, and Murray replaces Draymond Green. Jayson Tatum, who was selected as an All-Star reserve, replaces Durant as a starter. – 4:05 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Dejounte Murray (West) and LaMelo Ball (East) were named #NBAAllStar injury replacements for Draymond Green (back) and Kevin Durant (knee) for Feb. 20 game in Cleveland.

Jayson Tatum will replace Durant as a starter. – 4:04 PM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

LaMelo Ball and Dejounte Murray named as replacements for KD and Draymond Green in the All-Star Game – 4:04 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

LaMelo Ball has been announced as the EC replacement for Kevin Durant in the All-Star Game, while Dejounte Murray is in for Draymond Green. – 4:02 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

LaMelo Ball and Dejounte Murray to the All-Star game as injury replacements for Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.

Well-deserved for both Ball and Murray, who have had outstanding seasons. – 4:02 PM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

LaMelo Ball will be the injury replacement for Kevin Durant in the Eastern Conference – 4:01 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Hornets guard LaMelo Ball and San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray have been named replacements for Kevin Durant and Draymond Green in the NBA All-Star Game. – 4:01 PM

Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter

Siakam named Eastern Conference player of the Week. Maybe that sways the commish and gets him that fill-in spot for injured Kevin Durant in the All-Star Game. – 3:33 PM

Michael Lee: Text from a former NBA player this morning: “Harden gonna have a hard time getting a former teammate to introduce him at his HOF induction” -via Twitter @MrMichaelLee / February 10, 2022

I can confirm James Harden and LaMarcus Aldridge are not in Washington today for tonight’s game against the Wizards. The Nets say they stayed back in the city for rehab purposes. -via The Athletic / February 10, 2022

Although Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden wants a trade to the Philadelphia 76ers, he has resisted making that formal request out of fear of the public backlash that would come with asking out of a second franchise in consecutive seasons, sources told ESPN. -via ESPN / February 10, 2022