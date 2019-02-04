Kevin Durant likes many tweets that rip article about his free agency originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Programming note: Watch the pregame edition of Warriors Outsiders on Wednesday night at 6:00pm P.T., streaming live on the MyTeams app.

On the night of Oct. 5, the Warriors played a preseason game in Seattle against the Kings.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Earlier that day, Golden State visited the Seahawks' practice facility and there was a shooting contest between several members of the Warriors and Seahawks.

Kevin Durant was a participant and he "liked" the following tweet:

Nearly four months went by before the reigning two-time Finals MVP pressed the "like" button again. But on Sunday morning, he got his money's worth as he felt pretty passionate about a certain article written about him following Golden State's win over the Lakers.

Story continues

KD's free agent drama has reached a tipping point - No one can pretend as if everything is normal around the Dubs. https://t.co/GaOZr0bVIY — Dieter Kurtenbach (@dkurtenbach) February 3, 2019

[RELATED: Joe Lacob on Warriors' pending free agents: 'Nobody's going to outspend us']

Here are several responses that Durant "liked."

Hot trash article. Got me to click tho so salute. Lol — edotjdot (@edotjdot) February 3, 2019

Article is basura. Stop reaching — El Jefe Presley (@WeAintFriends8) February 3, 2019

An article based on nothing but rampant speculation. KD doesn't say anything, so Dieter infers he's leaving - TMZ wouldn't print this. Oh, he also admits that KD's free agency isn't affecting his teammates now at all, but he uses "drama" & "tipping point" in the Headline. Unreal. https://t.co/MLuVd78H27 — sports and social justice (@davdavies) February 3, 2019

THIS ARTICLE STINKS



KD GIVE ME MY LIKE NOW PLZ



— YOUR POINT GUARD AINT AN ALLSTAR? TUFF (@Its_Erick01) February 3, 2019

And then there was this one:

@KDTrey5 doesn't it feel now that the media actually think they're apart of the game? Like they have their own league and that their opinions actually matter and affect what people decide to do. Or is it just me? — Moe (@Moe71845033) February 3, 2019

The 10-time All-Star usually speaks to reporters after every game, but he declined to answer questions following the Warriors' last two games.

[RELATED: Warriors not exempt from uneasy times heading into NBA trade deadline]

When he does step in front of a camera again, it will be interesting to see if any reporters ask him about his name being linked to the Knicks.

Durant clearly doesn't want to discuss his pending free agency and that is very understandable. It's also understandable why those types of questions are asked, so it creates a tough situation.

It's probably a good thing that the Warriors don't play the Knicks again this season...

Drew Shiller is the co-host of Warriors Outsiders. Follow him on Twitter @DrewShiller