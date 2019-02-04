Kevin Durant likes many tweets that rip article about his free agency

Drew Shiller
NBC Sports BayArea
On Super Bowl Sunday, Kevin Durant was pretty active on Twitter...

Kevin Durant likes many tweets that rip article about his free agency

On Super Bowl Sunday, Kevin Durant was pretty active on Twitter...

Kevin Durant likes many tweets that rip article about his free agency originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Programming note: Watch the pregame edition of Warriors Outsiders on Wednesday night at 6:00pm P.T., streaming live on the MyTeams app.

On the night of Oct. 5, the Warriors played a preseason game in Seattle against the Kings.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Earlier that day, Golden State visited the Seahawks' practice facility and there was a shooting contest between several members of the Warriors and Seahawks.

Kevin Durant was a participant and he "liked" the following tweet:

Nearly four months went by before the reigning two-time Finals MVP pressed the "like" button again. But on Sunday morning, he got his money's worth as he felt pretty passionate about a certain article written about him following Golden State's win over the Lakers.

[RELATEDJoe Lacob on Warriors' pending free agents: 'Nobody's going to outspend us']

Here are several responses that Durant "liked."

And then there was this one:

The 10-time All-Star usually speaks to reporters after every game, but he declined to answer questions following the Warriors' last two games.

[RELATEDWarriors not exempt from uneasy times heading into NBA trade deadline]

When he does step in front of a camera again, it will be interesting to see if any reporters ask him about his name being linked to the Knicks.

Durant clearly doesn't want to discuss his pending free agency and that is very understandable. It's also understandable why those types of questions are asked, so it creates a tough situation.

It's probably a good thing that the Warriors don't play the Knicks again this season...

Drew Shiller is the co-host of Warriors Outsiders. Follow him on Twitter @DrewShiller

What to Read Next