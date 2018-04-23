Kevin Durant liked comment that said 'the problem was Westbrook'

UPDATE (Monday at 1:35pm) -- It appears that Kevin Durant does not think that Russell Westbrook was the problem in Oklahoma City:

Kevin Durant tells me it was a "total accident" that he liked a comment on Instagram about Russell Westbrook. Was just an honest mistake. — Royce Young (@royceyoung) April 23, 2018

Kevin Durant tells ESPN he inadvertently liked the IG comment that was critical of Russell Westbrook as he scrolled through his timeline. "No story here," he said. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) April 23, 2018

***

Kevin Durant is active on social media.

His latest interaction on Monday is sure to lead to discussion all across the basketball world.

So here's what happened:

On Sunday, ESPN's Nick Friedell wrote a feature story on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the concept he could stay with Milwaukee his whole career.

Kevin Durant provided some quotes for the article, which included: "What I would say to him (Antetokounmpo), I would tell him to play for himself ... his career is about him; it's about whatever he wants to do and however he feels is right for him...

"He's not going to stay in Milwaukee if he's not having fun playing the game."

On Monday the Instagram account "allantetokounmpo" posted the following:

Within the comments, one user said: "KD lost interest in playing with OKC because he finally realized that they weren't going to win with the subpar squad they had. So he chose to sign with a team that he knew he's win a ring with..."

Story Continues

One response: "Subpar lmfao the problem was westbrook. They had a good a** team."

Well folks -- Kevin Durant "liked" that comment.

Carry on with your day...



