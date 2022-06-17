Kevin Durant on his legacy dying: I been dead since July 4, 2016 but congrats to the Warriors

feltbot: Kevin Durant’s legacy just died He’s now just the guy between Harrison Barnes and Andrew Wiggins. Kevin Durant: I been dead since July 4th 2016, but congrats to the dubs and my boy Steezy, a Fillmore legend, man been waitin his whole life for a parade on market st.

Source: Twitter @KDTrey5

Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee

Bob Myers deserves a big time raise. The past decade he’s: Drafted Draymond. Signed Steph to a $44M extension that made it possible for Iguodala & KD to come. Hired Kerr. Didn’t just let KD walk; traded him for what became Wiggins & Kuminga. Brought 4 rings to the Bay. Cha-ching. – 3:02 PM

Lev Akabas @LevAkabas

30-5-5 on 60% true shooting in an NBA Finals series win:

1991 MJ

2017 KD

2021 Giannis

2022 Steph – 2:07 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Most clutch baskets in the last 10 playoffs:

62 — Stephen Curry

59 — LeBron James

54 — Kevin Durant

49 — Kawhi Leonard

#MuseTakeover @WarriorsMuse pic.twitter.com/GM5B92xQmU – 1:57 PM

Sam Amick @sam_amick

An inside look at how the Draymond Green-Warriors partnership persevered and a plane ride to remember, at @TheAthletic

They talked life, kids, marriage. And yes, even the Durant-Green pod that was a bigger deal than they’d let on at the time.

theathletic.com/3370777/2022/0… – 10:51 AM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

8. Duncan

9. Shaq

10. Kobe

I’d put Steph Curry 11th, just on the outside and now one spot above Kevin Durant. pic.twitter.com/MR09x3aBsH – 10:46 AM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Kevin Durant’s per-game averages vs. Boston in the first round:

26.3 points

5.8 rebounds

1.8 made 3PT’s

42.8% eFG%

5.3 turnovers

Steph Curry’s per-game averages vs. Boston in the NBA Finals:

31.2 points

6.0 rebounds

5.2 made 3PT’s

59.5% eFG%

2.5 turnovers – 10:28 AM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

When asked by ⁦@YahooSports⁩ if he wanted to win without Kevin Durant,

Steph Curry: “For sure…” the Petty King remembering all, and even having a few green t-shirts that says “Ayesha can’t cook” sports.yahoo.com/nba-finals-ste… – 9:00 AM

Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA

Golden State got older, slower, changed Kevin Durant for Andrew Wiggins and still won the title. – 7:09 AM

Lev Akabas @LevAkabas

Multi-time leading scorers for the winning team of the NBA Finals since 1970:

MJ (6x)

LeBron (4x)

Kareem (3x)

Shaq (3x)

Duncan (3x)

Steph (2x)

KD (2x)

Kobe (2x)

Hakeem (2x)

Parker (2x)

Mainly sharing because Magic and Bird are not on this list but Tony Parker is 🤯 – 1:14 AM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

Steph Curry beats a team in the Finals that swept Kevin Durant.

Steph without KD

– 2 Titles

– 3 Finals trips

– 2 MVPs

– 12-3 series W-L

KD without Steph

– 0 Titles

– 1 Finals trip

– 1 MVP

– 11-8 series W-L

The overall body of word supersedes what happened in 2017 and 2018. – 1:01 AM

Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA

Warriors won a ring before Kevin Durant. They won a ring with Kevin Durant. They won a ring after Kevin Durant. – 12:14 AM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

My god, Jeff Van Gundy The warriors winning without Durant is NOT remarkable. They won a title before Durant and had a 73-game season before Durant. 🤦🏽‍♂️ – 12:00 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

KD really left this for Kyrie pic.twitter.com/882WTKCXPd – 11:59 PM

Carl Steward @stewardsfolly

Nothing against Kevin Durant, who was great here, but the Warriors also exorcised the ghost of his departure. Most experts thought the Golden State title era was over the day he left. Most everybody, actually, myself included. That’s what makes this championship so remarkable. – 11:54 PM

Dan Favale @danfavale

“steph needed kd to lift him past lebron … but the celtics literally handed him these two trophies” pic.twitter.com/FtByyzn7ac – 11:42 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Kevin Durant trending tonight so fuck it, I’ll share.

Just made my first futures bet of the 2022-23 season. pic.twitter.com/TNNrLy09n5 – 11:37 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Total number of NBA Finals games with more than 30 points, 5 made three-pointers and 5 rebounds:

Stephen Curry: 6

Every other player in NBA history COMBINED: 6

(LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Draymond Green, Rashard Lewis and Kobe Bryant each have one such game) – 11:36 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Fun fact: The last 5 Finals MVPs are the last 5 All-Star Game MVPs.

LeBron (’18 ASG MVP, ’20 FMVP)

Durant (’19 ASG MVP, ’18 FMVP)

Kawhi (’20 ASG MVP, ’19 FMVP)

Giannis (’21 ASG MVP, ’21 FMVP)

Steph (’22 ASG MVP, ’22 FMVP)

All from Team LeBron. pic.twitter.com/BmxoskST44 – 11:31 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Tatum had a crazy playoff run:

— 1st in points

— 1st in assists

— ECF MVP

— Youngest ever with 600/100/100

— Beat KD, Giannis, Jimmy

— Dropped 46 down 3-2 at Bucks

— Dropped 13 assists in Finals debut

— Won 2 Game 7s

Head high. pic.twitter.com/Sc5w4gSoHK – 11:29 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

It was a bad breakup, but aye … Draymond Green was right about the Warriors not needing KD. – 11:27 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

Durant blah blah blah.

This Warriors outfit is a dynasty for all time. – 10:38 PM

Dan Favale @danfavale

steph curry never *needed* a finals mvp, not for his legacy, not to prove anything independent of kd, not even to silence the talking heads and engagement soldiers who insisted he did.

he went out and got one anyway. – 10:38 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Steph Curry has 5 games with 5+ threes just from this year’s Finals.

That’s as many as Ray Allen and Kevin Durant have in their careers combined. pic.twitter.com/GMRPuzXN0c – 10:37 PM

Mike Lynch @SportInfo247

Steph wins Finals MVP and also rightfully claims those “won” by iggy and KD – 10:37 PM

The Celtics’ biggest need in free agency is a 3-and-D wing player who can give Tatum and Brown some relief. Bruce Brown and Gary Payton II could be natural targets for the Celtics with the taxpayer MLE given their prioritization of defensive-minded players, even if they don’t quite bring good three-point shooting. -via HoopsHype / June 17, 2022

One day after Stephen Curry added a fourth NBA title and first Finals MVP Award to his illustrious résumé, his alma mater, Davidson, announced that the Golden State Warriors star would have his number retired by the school at an August ceremony. Davidson athletic director Chris Clunie said Friday that Curry’s No. 30 would be the first retired by the school during an Aug. 31 ceremony. -via ESPN / June 17, 2022

As part of the celebration, Curry will be inducted into the Davidson Athletics Hall of Fame and will receive his bachelor’s degree. Curry completed his Bachelor of Arts with a major in sociology in May but could not attend the commencement ceremony during the NBA playoffs. -via ESPN / June 17, 2022