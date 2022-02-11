Kevin Durant, LeBron James draft teams for 2022 All-Star game
The two teams for the 2022 All-Star game have officially been decided.
LeBron James and Kevin Durant drafted their teams for the game later this month on Tuesday night on TNT.
Durant and James were named captains for their respective conference teams, though Durant was replaced as a starter by Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum due to his MCL injury. Hornets star LaMelo Ball was then named an injury replacement for Durant as a reserve player.
Draymond Green was the only injury out of the Western Conference roster, and was replaced by Spurs guard Dejounte Murray.
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra will lead Team Durant, as Miami holds the top seed in the East. Suns coach Monty Williams will lead Team LeBron. Both teams are playing for a charity of their choice, too.
The 2022 All-Star game will take place on Sun., Feb. 20 and will wrap up the three-day weekend in Cleveland, Ohio.
Team LeBron All-Star roster
Charity: Kent State “I Promise Scholars Program”
Starters
LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers)
Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)
Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)
Reserves
Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks)
Darius Garland (Cleveland Cavaliers)
Jimmy Butler (Miami Heat)
Fred VanVleet (Toronto Raptors)
James Harden (Philadelphia 76ers)
Team Durant All-Star roster
Charity: Greater Cleveland Food Bank
Starters
Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers)
Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)
Andrew Wiggins (Golden State Warriors)
Reserves
Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns)
Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves)
Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls)
Dejounte Murray (San Antonio Spurs)
Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks)
LaMelo Ball (Charlotte Hornets)
Rudy Gobert (Utah Jazz)
Kevin Durant refused to draft James Harden
Harden was the final pick of the day, largely because Durant refused to draft him.
The draft came just hours after the Nets’ blockbuster trade that sent Harden to the 76ers in exchange for Ben Simmons, among others. The deal sealed a tumultuous divorce for Simmons and Philadelphia, and helped a reportedly frustrated Harden get out of Brooklyn.
So even though Harden was available, Durant wanted no part of it — which led to some incredibly funny moments on the TNT broadcast. At one point, James had to cover his face with a clipboard.
“is James healthy?”
“he got traded he’s healthy now!”
