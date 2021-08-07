Kevin Durant after leading Team USA to gold: 'It's just hard to describe'

Kevin Durant draped in flag

Kevin Durant, de facto leader of Team USA during the Olympic men's basketball tournament, scored 29 points in Friday's gold medal game victory over France, which USA lost to in the first game of the qualifying round.

It was the kind of performance dreams are made of, even if Durant has two previous gold medals from the same event, and scored 30 points in each previous close-out game.

Still, the Nets forward was emotional after the 87-82 win.



"When you are part of a team that's evolving by the second, it's just amazing to see," he said. "Each game we continued to grow, our coaches continued to have more confidence in us, the players started to have more confidence in their roles.

"You realize ... when you finish the job, you get the gold medal, you get the trophy, but when you go through that journey, it's just incredible to be a part of something so special. I'm bonded with these guys for life."

Durant, who averaged a team-high 19 points per game on 53/38/91 shooting splits, catalyzed other stars to join the team by committing himself, despite a late-running first season back from his 2019 Achilles tear.

He established himself as the team's best player and leader from the start of Team USA practice earlier this summer.

"I hate to compare stuff, because everything is its own moment, but this is one of those special journeys," he said. "It's just hard to describe."

