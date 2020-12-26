Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving accomplish something only two other Nets duos have

After combining for 48 points in the Brooklyn Nets’ win over the Golden State Warriors, Kyrie Irving (26 points vs. Golden State) and Kevin Durant (22) each surpassed the 20-point mark before the fourth quarter of their Christmas Day matchup against the Boston Celtics.

Given both players have averaged over 20 points per game throughout their NBA career, this should be a likely occurrence for Brooklyn. Although the Nets have had quite a few strong point-getters through the years, this type of scoring to start the season is not something the Nets franchise has seen often.

In fact, Durant and Irving are only the third duo in franchise history to register 20-plus points in each of the Nets’ first two games of a season — and the first Brooklyn pair. The other two are Devin Harris and Brook Lopez in 2010-11 and Nate Archibald and John Williamson in 1976-77.

