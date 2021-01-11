Kevin Durant on Kyrie Irving’s absence: ‘We support him 100% and pray for the best’

Steve Nash still won’t add much more about Kyrie Irving’s “personal leave,” as Brooklyn’s head coach called it on Friday. He has spoked to the guard — which Nash had not when Irving initially began his “leave” on Thursday before the Nets hosted the Philadelphia Philadelphia 76ers. But, everything is remaining between Irving and the rest of the team is remaining between the two parties.

“I don’t worry about Kyrie falling out of rhythm,” Nash said Friday on a Zoom call with reporters. “He’s a brilliant basketball player and when he comes back, I’m sure it won’t take him long to be himself. Whenever he’s back, I think he’ll be himself relatively quickly. So that’s not a concern.”

Kevin Durant was also asked if he had an update on Irving, with the two being so close.

“I wouldn’t speak for Kyrie, I’ll let him do that for himself. I’m sure you guys will see him soon after he comes back,” Durant said. ‘We support him 100% and pray for the best.”

Irving’s next chance to rejoin his team comes Tuesday against the Denver Nuggets.