Kevin Durant on how Kobe Bryant defended him

In a recent Instagram story, Nets forward Kevin Durant commented on how Lakers legend Kobe Bryant defended him during their matchups. In the picture, Kobe Bryant was playing defense on Durant back in the 33-year-old’s Seattle SuperSonics’ days. The two-time NBA champion reposted the photo and added the caption “Bean always hackin man.”

We can go on and on about the epic duels the Mamba had with the Slim Reaper. However, for Durant it seems Bryant’s defense was annoying. The former Laker was known for his harassing defense, and his nine first-team All-Defensive selections show it. By the numbers, the Mamba racked up 1,944 steals and 640 blocks. It’s no wonder Durant felt this way when preparing for these duels.