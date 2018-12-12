Kevin Durant knows for a fact Warriors will 'get our jerseys retired, we'll probably all get statues here'

Kevin Durant knows what the Golden State Warriors have accomplished in recent years is special, and he expects even more out of the future. Durant told Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports he “knows for a fact” the Warriors will get their jerseys retired and will likely get statues outside the arena in the future.

Durant said that in response to a question about his legacy with the Warriors if the team can win its third consecutive title. Durant answered by telling Haynes:

“I know for a fact that we’ll all get our jerseys retired. We’ll probably all get statues here in front of the Chase Center. We’ll be buried legends forever, meaning that people will recognize this run and this team forever in this area.”

Durant also said coach Steve Kerr, general manager Bob Myers and team owner Joe Lacob will be immortalized as legends as well.

It might be presumptuous of Durant to believe he’s already getting his jersey retired and a statue, but is he wrong? While Durant has only been with the team for two championships, the Warriors have won three of the last four NBA finals.

That type of run is already worth celebrating. If the team happens to win its third straight title this season, that puts Durant in a pretty good place.

That leaves only one question: Who is getting statues? Later in the conversation with Haynes, Durant mentions a number of players who have defined the Warriors over the team’s current run.

“You know when you think of the Warriors in his run, you’re thinking of Steph [Curry], Klay [Thompson], Draymond [Green], myself, Andre [Iguodala], Shaun [Livingston].”

He also says you could throw in JaVale McGee, Zaza Pachulia, Quinn Cook and David West.

Given that Durant wants pretty much the entire Warriors roster to be honored, whoever is going to be in charge of sculpting those statues might want to start working on them now.

Kevin Durant believes the Warriors will go down as legends in the Bay Area. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

