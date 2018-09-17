Kevin Durant jokingly reveals a team he would join right now

Warriors forward Kevin Durant has his eyes on a team in Los Angeles.

No, not the Lakers or the Clippers. Take a deep breath Warriors fans. Exhale.

Late Sunday night, Durant revealed in an Instagram Story that he wants to play for the Los Angeles Rams.

"Aaron Donald is one of the most impressive athletes in all of sports. I would join the rams right now lol," Durant wrote.

The Rams defensive lineman recorded four tackles in Los Angeles' 34-0 win over the Cardinals on Sunday. Just before the season, Donald ended his holdout and signed a six-year, $135 million contract with nearly $87 million in guaranteed money. For a few days, that was the richest contract for a defensive player in NFL history. Then the Bears paid some guy named Khalil Mack.

So, we now know Durant's Next Chapter (Sorry, Warriors fans).