Kevin Durant joins exclusive club with second All-Star Game MVP award originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Death, taxes, and Kevin Durant adding to his basketball résumé.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Warriors star was named the NBA All-Star Game MVP on Sunday night, pouring in 31 points, including 6 three-pointers, to lead Team LeBron to a 178-164 victory over Team Giannis.

This marks Durant's second All-Star Game MVP award (he also won in 2012 as a member of the Thunder), which, as The Athletic's Anthony Slater notes, puts him in exclusive company.

Only six players in NBA history with at least 1 regular season MVP, 2 Finals MVPs, 2 All-Star MVPs: Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Shaquille O'Neal, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and now Kevin Durant. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 18, 2019

That's a pretty impressive list of first-ballot -- or future first-ballot -- Hall of Famers.

KD continues to add to his impressive accolades as he prepares for future enshrinement to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Durant is only 30 years old, but is already 36th on the all-time scoring list and is showing no signs of slowing down.

[RELATED: Curry, Klay share funny moment at All-Star Game]

Durant is averaging 27.6 points per game this season, helping lead the Warriors to a 41-16 record, good for first place in the West.

Story continues

We didn't need another All-Star Game MVP to know how good Kevin Durant is, but it's always a friendly reminder of his greatness.