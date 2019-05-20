Kevin Durant is back to defending himself on Twitter

Kevin Durant is back on Twitter. And, well, he is doing what Kevin Durant does.

The man once busted for responding to fans with a burner account fired back at Fox Sports talker Chris Broussard on Monday. Even with Durant sidelined by a calf injury, the Golden State Warriors have cruised to a 3-0 series lead over the Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference finals.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

During his radio show, Broussard said KD is currently living his “worst nightmare” while the Warriors dominate with him sidelined. Durant, understandably, wasn’t having it.

I see a little exaggeration there buddy, my worst nightmare?? U sure that this is the worst that it can get??? — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) May 20, 2019

Durant has rarely tweeted during the 2018-19 season, so his response to Broussard quickly got people’s attention. When one fan called him sensitive, he fired back with one more tweet.

U right, lemme chill before my sensitivity flare up. u real one bro!!🙏🏾 https://t.co/0hwc0K3Vfh — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) May 20, 2019

He also “liked” a tweet criticizing Broussard before putting the phone down, or at least logging off of Twitter.

Kevin Durant Twitter like

Durant has been a bit more active on social media lately, especially on Instagram. He called out a fan for being “divisive” on Saturday. A day earlier, he responded “hell no” to a graphic with a Seth Curry quote that said the Warriors are “harder to guard” with Durant not on the court.

Story continues

It’s understandable for Durant to call out the “Warriors are better without Durant” narrative that has bubbled up often since he was injured in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals. Of course, it doesn’t really quell the speculation that Durant is going to sign with another team once he hits free agency this summer.

Kevin Durant couldn't resist firing back at Chris Broussard on Twitter. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Durant likely knows that nothing will stop those talks until he makes a decision to stay in Golden State or move on to another city.

More from Yahoo Sports: