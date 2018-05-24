For Kevin Durant, 'it's impossible' to quickly get over Game 4 loss to Rockets

The Warriors were very close to taking complete control of the Western Conference Finals.

But they coughed up a 12-point fourth quarter lead and lost the game and home-court advantage.

How long will it take Kevin Durant to get over the Game 4 loss?

[LISTEN: Warriors Outsiders Podcast: Fair to second-guess the roster? More Jordan Bell in Game 5?]

"You try to get over it fast but it's impossible -- especially at this time of year," Durant told reporters on Wednesday night in Houston. "After you watch the film and practice, you try to move on and get ready for the next one."

Draymond Green didn't sugarcoat the team's emotional state.

"We know we let one slip away. So definitely, guys are pissed off," he told reporters.

Does being pissed off help?

"Yeah, if you use it in the right direction," Durant answered. "If you want to correct the mistakes and play a little bit more aggressive and angry -- but smart at the right time.

[SHILLER: Don Nelson wants Warriors to make one adjustment: 'I would think that's pretty obvious']

"You can channel it in the right direction."

Durant is probably very pissed off, considering his 9-for-24 night from the field is his worst shooting performance in the playoffs as a member of the Warriors.

The good news for him is that Game 5 is hours away...

Drew Shiller is the co-host of Warriors Outsiders. Follow him on Twitter @DrewShiller