Kevin Durant has hilarious reaction to Warriors Chase Center picture

Chase Center, the new home of the Golden State Warriors, is beginning to open its doors in San Francisco.

Season ticket holders had their first view Sunday while the media is taking a tour on Monday. One player seen on the walls, but won't be wearing a Warriors jersey anymore, is Kevin Durant.

The WarriorsTalk Instagram account had fun with an old photo on Monday of Durant touring the Chase Center. The star forward is seen pointing off in the distance, prompting a caption of "I'm finna be about 3,000 miles that way when this gets built."

KD was cool with the joke and couldn't help but chime in. Warning: NSFW.

Even Steph Curry had something to say about the caption.

Steph Curry chimes in 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/dLn7S9wJOe — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) August 26, 2019

Durant toured Chase Center in November and said his imagination was "going wild right now with possibilities." The two-time Final MVP even talked about how many points would be scored in the arena.

Despite no longer being on the Warriors, Durant's time with the team always will be seen at Chase Center.

Durant stated in April it's a goal of his to have his jersey retired at Chase Center, and Warriors CEO Joe Lacob said no other Warrior will ever wear No. 35, roughly 24 hours after KD decided to take his talents to Brooklyn this offseason.

Though he won't be a Warrior at Chase Center, Durant's legacy has been cemented.

