Kevin Durant hasn’t spoken to Nets front office since first-round sweep
That’s a first-round exit at best – if Durant stays to see it, and according to multiple sources, Kevin Durant and the Nets front office have not spoken since they were swept out of the first round.
Source: Kristian Winfield @ New York Daily News
Kevin Durant @KDTrey5
Add em up pic.twitter.com/sRKy2V8YNn – 11:12 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Three players earned 2021-22 All-NBA honors despite playing less than 70% of their team’s games:
Kevin Durant, 67.1%
LeBron James, 68.3%
Ja Morant, 69.5%
It’s the first time there have been three such players in the same season. The only season with two such players is 2006-07. pic.twitter.com/KwrZ28AWXy – 10:01 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 30-point playoff games before turning 24:
21 — LeBron James
17 — Kevin Durant
17 — Kobe Bryant
17 — Luka Doncic pic.twitter.com/6sncy8OMyc – 11:44 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler finished seventh among forwards in voting for All-NBA (six total make the three teams). Behind: Antetokounmpo, Tatum, Durant, DeRozan, James and Siakam. No Heat guards received votes. – 8:45 PM
Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan
LeBron gets the nod for third-team All-NBA. He’s now been on 18 All-NBA teams, extending a record he already holds.
1st team: Giannis, Jokic, Tatum, Doncic + Booker.
2nd team: Embiid, Morant, Durant, Curry + DeRozan.
3rd team: LeBron, Trae Young, Siakam, Chris Paul, Towns. – 8:44 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
ANTETOKOUNMPO, DONČIĆ, JOKIĆ, BOOKER & TATUM SELECTED TO 2021-22 ALL-NBA 1ST TEAM.
All-NBA 2nd Team: Embiid, Morant, Durant, Steph Curry & DeRozan.
All-NBA 3rd Team: Towns, LeBron James, Chris Paul, Trae Young & Pascal Siakam.
Congrats, @Pascal Siakam. #Raptors #RTZ #NBA – 8:40 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant making second team All-NBA – despite his injury limiting him to just 55 appearances – is the 10th All-#NBA nod of his career. #Nets – 8:38 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New via @SouichiTerada: Jayson Tatum beat out Kevin Durant and LeBron James for the first All-NBA first team selection of his career masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 8:37 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Below is the voting for All-NBA teams, including players who received votes but didn’t make teams. Nets’ Kevin Durant made second team All-NBA. Kyrie Irving received one third-team vote: pic.twitter.com/3TpmV5TUFB – 8:32 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
A year after a costly all-nba snub, Jayson Tatum is first team (ahead of Kevin Durant and LeBron at the forward spot) pic.twitter.com/T2Osk7lF1H – 8:30 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
NBA 2021-22 All-NBA Teams:
First: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Devin Booker, Luka Dončić, Nikola Jokić and Jayson Tatum.
Second: Stephen Curry, DeMar DeRozan, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid and Ja Morant.
Third: LeBron James, Chris Paul, Pascal Siakam, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Trae Young. pic.twitter.com/pzu22RtRqv – 8:30 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
2022 All-NBA Teams
First: Luka, Booker, Tatum, Giannis, Jokic
Second: Morant, Curry, DeRozan, Durant, Embiid
Third: Trae, CP3, LeBron, Siakam, Towns – 8:30 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
NBA announces All-NBA:
First Team: Antetokounmpo (MIL), Booker (PHX), Dončić (DAL), Jokić (DEN), Tatum (BOS)
Second Team: Curry (GS), DeRozan (CHI), Durant (BKN), Embiid (PHI), Morant (MEM)
Third Team: Towns (MIN), James (LAL), Paul (PHX), Young (ATL), Siakam (TOR) – 8:30 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant was named second team All NBA. – 8:29 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
2021-22 All-NBA teams:
First: Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Devin Booker, Jayson Tatum
Second: Joel Embiid, Ja Morant, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, DeMar DeRozan
Third: Karl-Anthony Towns, LeBron James, Chris Paul, Trae Young, Pascal Siakam – 8:28 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Second Team All-NBA is Ja Morant, Stephen Curry, DeMar DeRozan, Kevin Durant and Joel Embiid. – 8:28 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Predictions for tonight’s All-NBA reveal:
1ST TEAM
Luka Doncic
Devin Booker
Jayson Tatum
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Nikola Jokic
2ND TEAM
Stephen Curry
Ja Morant
Kevin Durant
DeMar DeRozan
Joel Embiid
3RD TEAM
Chris Paul
Trae Young
LeBron James
Pascal Siakam
Karl-Anthony Towns – 4:43 PM
Gery Woelfel @GeryWoelfel
Of NBA’s 10 highest-paid players, just 1 player is still playing: Stephen Curry, who makes a league-high $45.7M. The other nine are Wall ($44.3M), Harden ($44.3M), Westbrook ($44.2), Durant ($42M), James ($41.1), George ($39.3M), Leonard ($39.3), Giannis ($39.3M), Lillard ($39.3) – 1:13 PM
In layman’s terms, if Irving leaves the Nets, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Durant becomes frustrated with the organization’s ability to put championship pieces around him. They failed to do so at the beginning of last season, with none of their top offseason acquisitions – James Johnson, DeAndre Bembry or Jevon Carter – finishing the year in Brooklyn. -via New York Daily News / May 25, 2022
“I was not expecting a mandate to be brought down in a way where it wasn’t going to let me play at all,” Irving said on “The ETCs” podcast that published Wednesday. “I had the opportunity to play away games still, but there was no plan in place, there was no vision of how it was going to work for our team. And I think that really impacted not just me, but a lot of people. Just had to sit in that hot seat for a little bit and deal with it. The life of a martyr, bro.” -via New York Post / May 5, 2022
“Not everybody understood my stance this year of being unvaccinated or remaining unvaccinated. I was asked in all different types of ways how I felt and whether or not I was going to waver, did I feel like I was letting the world down or letting the Nets fans down, letting my teammates down. Yeah, part of that letdown feeling definitely seeped in, because it completely caught me off guard. I didn’t expect to come into the season with all of this being put on my plate. -via New York Post / May 5, 2022