Kevin Durant had the perfect tweet following Washington's Week 1 win

For nearly a decade, Kevin Durant has been one of the NBA's best players. But for nearly two decades, the Brooklyn Nets star has been a diehard fan of the Washington Football Team.

Following Washington's epic come-from-behind victory over NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Durant sent off the perfect, three-word tweet to celebrate his squad's Week 1 victory.

"The Football Team," Durant wrote.

The Football Team — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) September 13, 2020

With just a trio of words, Durant showed support for his favorite team, but also playfully shed light on the franchise's temporary rebrand as the 'Washington Football Team' while the organization goes through the process of selecting its next moniker.

When Washington first announced the rebrand in July, fellow NBA star and big Dallas Cowboys fan LeBron James poked fun at Durant for the team's lack of creativity. Durant responded, and he didn't seem amused.

A Prince George's Count, Md. native, Durant grew up just a stone's throw away from FedExField, where Washington plays its home games. Last week, the 6-foot-10 forward joined Washington's Welcome Home Luncheon and credited the team's move from RFK Stadium to nearby FedExField as a main reason for his fandom.

Durant wasn't the only celebrity fan that took to Twitter to celebrate Washington's upset victory, as NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. also shared his support for the team and new head coach Ron Rivera following the win.