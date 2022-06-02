Kevin Durant: Guys like Stephen A. Smith, Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe changed the game for the worse

First Take: .@stephenasmith says Steph Curry changed basketball for the better, while MJ changed it for the worse. “Michael Jordan is responsible, as much as anybody, for changing the game for the worse!” Kevin Durant: My theory is that guys like steve, skip and Shannon have changed the game for the worse. Playas like Stephen and Michael can only push the game forward.

Source: Twitter @RealQuintonMayo

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Kevin Durant’s Boardroom has partnered with Showtime to produce ‘NYC Point Gods’, a documentary highlighting the impact of NYC guards from the 80s & 90s. It airs on 7/29. “Everyone knows an NYC point guard when they see them,” Durant says. (*Hopefully, film includes Kareem Reid) pic.twitter.com/EAFH0IKCiT – 12:23 PM

Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee

Kevin Durant & Rich Kleiman already produced a documentary on PG County, next they’ll feature legendary NYC PGs. Personally, I’m excited to see anything that puts a spotlight on @Kenny Anderson. Showtime doc also includes @Mark Jackson, @Stephon Marbury & @rod_strickland. Airs July 29 pic.twitter.com/Ti7hU1hQbJ – 11:20 AM

Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne

There are two kinds of dynasties in the NBA. Those that have a great run. And those that extend beyond the initial rise and fall. Here’s how the Warriors are attempting to do that, & the critical role a magnanimous gesture from Kevin Durant played in it. espn.com/nba/insider/st… – 10:40 AM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Showtime is releasing a documentary July 29 from Kevin Durant’s Boardroom on NYC point guards — and the who’s who is a reminder of what the city produced… pic.twitter.com/VZALnfKrcL – 10:30 AM

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype

Among All-Stars, Kevin Durant has the third-worst mark in speed drills at the draft combine.

Only two All-Star centers did worse.

So perhaps don’t read too much into draft combine measurements? pic.twitter.com/EMfRhprp5o – 10:23 AM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman have produced a documentary about NYC Point Guards. It’s called ‘Point Guards’ and spotlights Kenny Anderson, Mark Jackson, Steph Marbury, Rafer Alston, Rod Strickland and Pearl Washington.

Airing on Showtime July 29. – 9:14 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Draymond Green was right: Stephen Curry got double-teamed way more than Kevin Durant in NBA Finals nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/02/dra… – 12:06 AM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

The LeBron-DWade Heat tapped out after 4 years, the KD-Russ-Harden Thunder ended in 3. Shaq and Kobe won 3 titles in 8 years and ended ugly. The Steph-Draymond-Klay Warriors are the exception because of No. 30

nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 8:33 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Fun fact: The last 4 Finals MVPs are the last 4 All-Star Game MVPs — all from Team LeBron.

LeBron (’18 ASG MVP, ’20 FMVP)

Durant (’19 ASG MVP, ’18 FMVP)

Kawhi (’20 ASG MVP, ’19 FMVP)

Giannis (’21 ASG MVP, ’21 FMVP)

Steph (’22 ASG MVP, ?) pic.twitter.com/575O3Qlt2Y – 4:15 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

The @Boston Celtics Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are just the third teammates in NBA history to each record at least 400p/100r/50a through the conference finals.

They join the Thunder’s Kevin Durant & Russell Westbrook (2014, 2016) and the Lakers’ LeBron James & Anthony Davis (2020). pic.twitter.com/Mi3Y4yCHVY – 3:01 PM

A 9-year-old Jayson Tatum was in the stands with his father as his godfather Larry Hughes’ Cleveland Cavaliers played the San Antonio Spurs in the 2007 NBA Finals. Fifteen years later, longtime best friends Hughes and Justin Tatum will be in the stands together watching “Lil J” as he tries to lead the Boston Celtics to a title over the Golden State Warriors. “When a kid sees that a dream is real, it’s easier, but not easy, to chase that dream,” Hughes told Andscape this week. “I was glad that he was able to see that making the NBA was possible. I’m hoping he earns his award.” -via Andscape / June 2, 2022

The first step may come this offseason. Poole is eligible for an extension on his rookie contract this summer, and while signing him to one may be a no-brainer, the luxury tax bill that comes with it could break records. The Warriors are already over the projected luxury tax for next season before re-signing key vets like Kevon Looney. The following season, when a Poole extension would kick in, they’ll also have to make a call on Andrew Wiggins. Paying for the present and the future simultaneously will get very expensive. “We’re not even thinking about that now,” Warriors general manager Bob Myers tells me. “It’s the playoffs, we’re not thinking about contracts and offseason. We’ll get to it when the time is right.” -via The Ringer / June 2, 2022

For Poole, it’s an arrival. Years ago, as he toiled in the G League, Golden State executives wondered whether the first-round pick would ever find his place in the league. But the same self-confidence that got him to the NBA, the one born in the rec centers of Milwaukee, has now allowed him to reach once-unthinkable heights. “I knew it was going to happen,” he says. “Not everybody can come in and be a starter and get all the shots and be able to play through the mistakes and stuff. But the opportunity will present itself. You just don’t know when, so your job is to be ready whenever it does.” -via The Ringer / June 2, 2022