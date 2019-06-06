Kevin Durant greets Warriors in tunnel after Game 3 loss

Kevin Durant made sure he was the first person to console the Golden State Warriors after the team’s Game 3 loss. As the Warriors walked back to the locker room, Durant was there to let them know the team will bounce back soon.

The 30-year-old Durant has been sidelined during the series due to a calf injury. He could only watch as the Warriors dropped Game 3 of the Finals 123-109 to the Toronto Raptors. With the loss, the Golden State trails 2-1 in the Finals.

Kevin Durant greets each of the Warriors players & staff in the tunnel after the loss.



The Warriors might not be without Durant for long. It’s possible he’ll be able to return from his calf injury in time for Game 4.

Viewed in that light, Durant greeting his team after a Game 3 loss could be seen as a rallying cry. It’s a reminder that Durant will be there with them for Game 4.

That’s not a guarantee for success —the Raptors have played well thus far — but getting Durant back would be a significant boost for a banged up Warriors team.

