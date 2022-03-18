Kevin Durant fined $25,000 for yelling obscenity at fan in loss to Mavericks

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was fined $25,000 for "directing obscene language toward a fan," the NBA announced Friday.

The incident occurred at the end of the Nets' loss to the Dallas Mavericks at Barclays Center on Wednesday.

A social media video of the incident shows a fan near the baseline telling Durant, "You got to take this game over," in the waning seconds of the Nets' 113-111 loss. Durant responded, "You got to shut the f*** up and sit down."

Durant later quote-tweeted the video, in which the social media user said the incident was reported, with a meme seemingly admitting that he would be fined.

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was fined $25,000 for obscene language directed at a fan at the end of the Nets' loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

Kevin Durant racks up language-related fines

This is the not the first time Durant has been fined for what he's said.

The most recent fine came after the Nets lost the second leg of a back-to-back cross-country trip in January. The Nets won an overtime game against San Antonio in Brooklyn, then flew to Portland and lost the next day. After that game, Durant said this:

"Who cares? It's a part of the game. It's a part of who were are," Durant told reporters. "We've been in the league. We've got young dudes, who cares, they supposed to go get up and play. They throw s*** at you, you've got to figure out how to work around it. We still had an opportunity to win this game, you know? So who cares. That's what championship teams go through: a little adversity. They play little games within a season to help you get better. It's an opportunity for us to do the same thing.

"I'm not making no excuses about no flights or our schedule. Everybody's schedule is f***ed up. You know what I'm saying? But the game, let's talk about the game."

The NBA fined him $15,000 for "using profane language in a media interview and failing to comply with an NBA Security interview as part of the review process."

In December 2021, Durant was fined $25,000 for an in-game interaction with a courtside fan in Atlanta. Video of that incident was also posted to social media.

Story continues

The fan appears to tell Durant to "stop crying" to which Durant responded "shut yo ass up motherf*****."

Durant was also fined $50,000 in April 2021 for "offensive and derogatory language on social media" in a direct message exchange with actor Michael Rapaport.

Rapaport posted screenshots of the messages that included profane, homophobic and misogynistic language. Durant apologized for the messages.