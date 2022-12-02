LSU coach Brian Kelly endorses a 12-team playoff

Internet Video Archive

Based on the comical and moving New York Times bestseller, A Man Called Otto tells the story of Otto Anderson (Tom Hanks), a grumpy widower whose only joy comes from criticizing and judging his exasperated neighbors. When a lively young family moves in next door, he meets his match in quick-witted and very pregnant Marisol, leading to an unexpected friendship that will turn his world upside-down. Directed by Marc Forster (Finding Neverland), A Man Called Otto stars two-time Academy Award® win