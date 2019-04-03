Warriors beat Nuggets in statement win despite Durant's ejection

Facing off against the No. 2-seed in the Western Conference with an opportunity to protect home-court advantage, the Golden State Warriors needed a big game against the Denver Nuggets. They got just that in a statement win, 116-102, and in the absence of Kevin Durant, who was ejected after receiving two technical fouls.

On Monday, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr called the game against the Nuggets “big.” The 52-24 Warriors sat just one game ahead of the 51-25 Nuggets.

Steve Kerr outlines what this Warriors-Nuggets matchup means and what chasing home-court advantage has done pic.twitter.com/eeut7AZ4GX — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) April 1, 2019

On the backs of DeMarcus Cousins’ 28 point, 12 rebound and five assist performance along with Durant’s 21 points, three rebounds and six assists, the Warriors were able to march to a two-game lead over the Nuggets.

The nationally televised game never remained close after the first quarter. Following a 30-24 lead after the first quarter, Golden State exploded for 29 points in the second to go up 59-43 at the half.

Despite a late surge by the Nuggets, including 38 points in the fourth quarter, Golden State remained comfortably ahead and closed it out, 116-102.

Nuggets star Nikola Jokic was held to just 10 points on 4-10 shooting, including 0-3 from the 3-point line. Jokic had five rebounds, five assists and four steals, but also had six turnovers.

Much of the Nuggets’ supporting cast also had a difficult night. The team as a whole finished 36-96 shooting with just seven made threes on 31 attempts.

Meanwhile, the Warriors went 50-92, including 13-34 from beyond the arc.

Stephen Curry chipped in 17 points for the Warriors and Kevon Looney added another 10 points off the bench.

Durant ejected late

The Warriors superstar was ejected after receiving his 14th and 15th technical fouls of the season following a controversial no-call against the Nuggets.

With 8:21 left in the third quarter, Durant shot a 3-pointer that missed. On the play he came into contact with a Nuggets player, but was not assessed a foul.

Following the rebound and next possession, Durant got into a verbal altercation with the referee and had to be held back by teammates Draymond Green and Cousins.

Durant’s 15 technical fouls on the season put him in jeopardy of being suspended for one game if he is assessed a 16th.

The remainder of the season

The Warriors have five games left in their season. The team will take on the Los Angeles Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Clippers, New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies. Of those five teams, only the Clippers have above a .500 record.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets will square off against the San Antonio Spurs, the Portland Trailblazers twice, the Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves. All but the Timberwolves are in the playoff race, making it a tough schedule to end the season.

The NBA playoffs begin on Saturday, April 13.

