Kevin Durant: ‘It’s easy to be the best player when you don’t have good players around you’

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant is your NBA Finals MVP for the second time. For many, Durant is the second-best player in the NBA, right behind Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James.

And while James played with one of the worst rosters to ever make an NBA Finals appearance this season, no doubt Durant did so while playing with one of the best.

After the conclusion of the Finals, some chatter has begun about who the top player in the NBA will be heading in to next season, clearly with some folks believing that Durant has taken over The King’s throne.

Meanwhile, Durant gave comments to Yahoo! Sports saying that he believed it was actually harder to be seen as the best player on the planet when playing with multiple all-stars.

Via Yahoo! Sports:

“I feel like it’s easy to be the best player when you don’t have good players around you. I feel like it’s harder to stand out when you have great players around you,” Durant told Yahoo Sports. “I pride myself on standing out wherever I am. I pride myself on working hard wherever I go. And I feel like these guys embraced me and I feel like I’m a Warrior.”

Is this self-promotion or simply a small dig at LeBron? Is it both? It’s hard to say, but you can sort of see Durant point. All throughout the playoffs, it was apparent that Durant could get just about any shot he wanted at any time. Although the Warriors sometimes relied on Durant to a fault during the playoffs, there was no doubt that both he and Stephen Curry were the two most important offensive players for the Warriors.

Does playing with better teammates make it harder for you to stick out? That logic makes sense, although I think you would be hard-pressed to tell me LeBron didn’t have one of the best seasons ever, even if he was playing with a rotating gang of bench guys.