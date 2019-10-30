Kevin Durant, Donovan McNabb exchange jabs on Twitter over Kyrie Irving

NBC Sports Philadelphia Staff
NBC Sports Philadelphia

Kevin Durant and Donovan McNabb are chirping each other on Twitter.

What a time to be alive.

There's a little bit of drama with Kyrie Irving and the Nets right now.

Durant, who is expected to miss the season as he recovers from an Achilles injury, doesn't seem too worried about his new teammate - even after McNabb decided to give his take on the situation.

The former Eagles quarterback tweeted at Durant and Irving. Give credit to No. 5 there, he's not trying to hide his opinion from the NBA stars.

Durant, however, has never shied away from firing back at criticism on Twitter.

He had a nice response for McNabb.

That's some tone right there.

"Relax mcnabb."

Using the last name was an interesting move by Durant but it added some juice.

Hopefully that's the end of the Twitter jabs between Durant and McNabb.

Then again, it's 2019. Social media will never relax.

