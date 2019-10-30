Kevin Durant, Donovan McNabb exchange jabs on Twitter over Kyrie Irving

Kevin Durant and Donovan McNabb are chirping each other on Twitter.

What a time to be alive.

There's a little bit of drama with Kyrie Irving and the Nets right now.

Durant, who is expected to miss the season as he recovers from an Achilles injury, doesn't seem too worried about his new teammate - even after McNabb decided to give his take on the situation.

The former Eagles quarterback tweeted at Durant and Irving. Give credit to No. 5 there, he's not trying to hide his opinion from the NBA stars.

With everything starting to come out with @KyrieIrving and the @BrooklynNets , when will @KDTrey5 realize maybe I should've stayed in Golden State? Boy I've seen this happen before 🤔🤔🤔👀👀 — Donovan McNabb (@donovanjmcnabb) October 29, 2019

Durant, however, has never shied away from firing back at criticism on Twitter.

He had a nice response for McNabb.

Relax mcnabb — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) October 30, 2019

That's some tone right there.

"Relax mcnabb."

Using the last name was an interesting move by Durant but it added some juice.

Hopefully that's the end of the Twitter jabs between Durant and McNabb.

Then again, it's 2019. Social media will never relax.

