Kevin Durant doesn't include Warriors on top five hardest-to-guard list
This surely will go over well with Warriors fans.
Kevin Durant recently conducted a Twitter Q&A through The Boardroom (@boardroom) official account.
When asked to name the five hardest players to guard, the two-time NBA Finals MVP went with LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Lou Williams, Paul George and Joel Embiid.
He then circled back to add one more to the list:
I'm an idiot, I'm forgetting James Harden, I apologize https://t.co/RcD9ZHwDOt
No Steph Curry, no Klay Thompson.
If these omissions bother you, follow this guy's lead:
KD hasn't guarded Steph in 4 seasons, unless you're counting the ASG. I'm not going to get worked up over this
Correct. And even when KD played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, he didn't match up against Curry or Klay that often.
But then again:
KD didn't put Steph Curry in his top-5 toughest players to guard list
Here's 2 minutes of Steph giving Kevin Durant work: pic.twitter.com/aaoHnYj5XI
