This surely will go over well with Warriors fans.

Kevin Durant recently conducted a Twitter Q&A through The Boardroom (@boardroom) official account.

When asked to name the five hardest players to guard, the two-time NBA Finals MVP went with LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Lou Williams, Paul George and Joel Embiid.

He then circled back to add one more to the list:

I'm an idiot, I'm forgetting James Harden, I apologize https://t.co/RcD9ZHwDOt — The Boardroom (@boardroom) January 14, 2020

No Steph Curry, no Klay Thompson.

If these omissions bother you, follow this guy's lead:

KD hasn't guarded Steph in 4 seasons, unless you're counting the ASG. I'm not going to get worked up over this — Killjoy 🤔 (@KilljoyGSW) January 16, 2020

Correct. And even when KD played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, he didn't match up against Curry or Klay that often.

But then again:

KD didn't put Steph Curry in his top-5 toughest players to guard list



Here's 2 minutes of Steph giving Kevin Durant work: pic.twitter.com/aaoHnYj5XI



— Chris Montano (@gswchris) January 16, 2020

Kevin Durant doesn't include Warriors on top five hardest-to-guard list originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area