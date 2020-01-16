Kevin Durant doesn't include Warriors on top five hardest-to-guard list

Drew Shiller

This surely will go over well with Warriors fans.

Kevin Durant recently conducted a Twitter Q&A through The Boardroom (@boardroom) official account.

When asked to name the five hardest players to guard, the two-time NBA Finals MVP went with LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Lou Williams, Paul George and Joel Embiid.

He then circled back to add one more to the list:

No Steph Curry, no Klay Thompson.

If these omissions bother you, follow this guy's lead:

Correct. And even when KD played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, he didn't match up against Curry or Klay that often.

But then again:

Now carry on with your day.

originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

