Kevin Durant did something that hadn’t been seen in NBA in over four years

Drew Shiller
NBC Sports BayArea

Kevin Durant did something that hadnt been seen in NBA in over four years originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Programming note: Watch the pregame edition of Warriors Outsiders Tuesday night at 6 p.m. PT streaming live on the MyTeams app.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Kevin Durant had a terrific game Saturday night against the Kings. He racked up 29 points, nine assists, five rebounds and two blocks, and shot 11 of 20 from the field in the Warriors' win.

Let's focus on those nine assists for a second.

It was the seventh time in 40 games this season in which Durant recorded nine or more assists. Last season, he racked up at least nine helpers just five times in 68 games.

Then, about 90 minutes after the Warriors knocked off the Kings, the following was brought to my attention:

About 30 minutes later, we learned that:

That is pretty remarkable.

The breakdown of the 3-pointers made off Durant's passes:
Steph Curry -- 3
Klay Thompson -- 3
Draymond Green -- 1
Andre Iguodala -- 1
Quinn Cook -- 1




This was my favorite one:

And, in case you didn't know, Durant has assisted Klay on 66 buckets this season, which is 12 more than any other Warrior.

Also, Durant is averaging a career-high 6.2 assists per game this season.

Drew Shiller is the co-host of Warriors Outsiders. Follow him on Twitter @DrewShiller

What to Read Next