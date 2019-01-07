Kevin Durant did something that hadn’t been seen in NBA in over four years

Kevin Durant did something that hadnt been seen in NBA in over four years originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Programming note: Watch the pregame edition of Warriors Outsiders Tuesday night at 6 p.m. PT streaming live on the MyTeams app.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Kevin Durant had a terrific game Saturday night against the Kings. He racked up 29 points, nine assists, five rebounds and two blocks, and shot 11 of 20 from the field in the Warriors' win.

Let's focus on those nine assists for a second.

It was the seventh time in 40 games this season in which Durant recorded nine or more assists. Last season, he racked up at least nine helpers just five times in 68 games.

Then, about 90 minutes after the Warriors knocked off the Kings, the following was brought to my attention:

All 9 assists were on threes. So KD accounted for 56 points tonight https://t.co/RSUA92Pnhl — Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) January 6, 2019

About 30 minutes later, we learned that:

Tonight marked the first time in over four years that an NBA player had 9 or more assists and EVERY assist was on a 3-pointer (last was 10/29/14 by James Harden) https://t.co/zmmFJluhEA — Raymond Ridder (@DoubleR_PR) January 6, 2019

That is pretty remarkable.

Story continues

The breakdown of the 3-pointers made off Durant's passes:

Steph Curry -- 3

Klay Thompson -- 3

Draymond Green -- 1

Andre Iguodala -- 1

Quinn Cook -- 1











This was my favorite one:

Kevin Durant passes up the open 3, makes the extra pass for Klay's 3rd 3-pointer of the night (all 3 have been assisted by Durant) pic.twitter.com/8sEpOp2cY8 — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) January 6, 2019

And, in case you didn't know, Durant has assisted Klay on 66 buckets this season, which is 12 more than any other Warrior.

Also, Durant is averaging a career-high 6.2 assists per game this season.

Drew Shiller is the co-host of Warriors Outsiders. Follow him on Twitter @DrewShiller