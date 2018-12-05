Kevin Durant details the best role for Kevon Looney with Warriors originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Programming note: Watch Wednesday's Warriors-Cavs game streaming live at 4:00 p.m. PT on the MyTeams app.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It was a career night for Kevon Looney on Monday. The 22-year old scored a career-high 14 points and tied a career-best with five assists.

He also grabbed four rebounds, recorded two steals and blocked two shots. Additionally, his hustle stats were very impressive:

-Four screen assists (tied for team-high)

-Three deflections (second to Kevin Durant's four)

-14 contested shots (team-high)







He got the start at center and will probably get that nod every night until DeMarcus Cousins returns.

[RELATED: Kevin Durant discusses challenge of being aggressive when Steph Curry on fire]

"I think Loon is best at that '5'," Durant told reporters after the win over the Hawks. "Usually when he plays the '4' there's another '5' that's doing all the things that Loon loves to do out there, which is set screens, play through him in the post or at the top of the key.

"When he's sitting on the wing and we drive and Loon's man helps and we kick it to him and now he's running plays and initiating offense that way for us. Him being the only traditional big out there allows him to be able to do everything from that position on both sides of the ball."

Looney went 7-for-9 from the field against Atlanta and is now shooting over 61 percent on the season. He isn't a high-flying, above-the-rim athlete like Damian Jones, but he has the ability to create angles for himself around the rim:

Story continues

Kevon Looney really has a nice feel around the basket. He knows where the shot blockers are coming from and uses shot fakes/crab dribbles effectively pic.twitter.com/bw98p8WT6V — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) December 4, 2018

He's also starting to get more comfortable with his jump shot:

This is Kevon Looney's second midrange jumper of the game (if teams aren't even going to guard him, he's gotta be able to make them pay) pic.twitter.com/ouAMYRW9It — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) December 4, 2018

And his confidence continues to grow when it comes to putting the ball on the floor and making plays:

People. Kevon Looney is skilled pic.twitter.com/41cXU8otmp — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) December 4, 2018

The Warriors were fortunate to retain Looney on a minimum deal last summer, and he continues to get better with each passing week.

"He's got a real knack for the game," Steve Kerr told reporters. "He's got a great instinct to play. Some guys just have a better feel than others. They just see the floor, they feel it, they get to the right spots, and Loon feels it."

Drew Shiller is the co-host of Warriors Outsiders. Follow him on Twitter @DrewShiller