Kevin Durant describes watching Steph Curry's 'iconic' NBA Finals Game 4

Fair or not, Kevin Durant will forever be looped into conversations with this era of Warriors basketball, even though it has been three years since he left the organization.

Media and fans alike wondered what the former Warrior-turned-Brooklyn Nets star thought of Steph Curry leading Golden State to the 2022 NBA title while KD and the Nets were left reeling after a first-round sweep by the Boston Celtics.

While rumors surrounding Durant and Kyrie Irving’s future in Brooklyn continue to swirl, KD explained on his podcast what it was like to watch the NBA Finals, particularly Curry’s otherworldly Game 4 where he poured in 43 points and 10 rebounds in the series-turning victory at TD Garden.

“That Game 4 was iconic to me,” Durant said on The ETCs with Kevin Durant.

“It's like much more than just the win, that game right there was just like, alright, this is one of the greatest we've ever seen. And in that environment and the shots he was making … and the rebounds though. It was the rebounds for me, 'cause playing with Steph, that's how I know he's super, super engaged when he's on the boards heavy. Coming over somebody's back ... so it's just like, he really wants this.”

Iconic indeed. With the Warriors trailing two games to one in the series and playing in a raucous Boston environment, Curry put the Warriors on his back, hitting impossible shot after impossible shot to lead a fourth-quarter comeback and even the series at two games apiece. Curry finished 14-of-26 from the field and 7-of-14 on 3-pointers, and his 10 rebounds were the second-most he’s had during the Warriors' playoff run.

Durant couldn’t help but think about the mindset of Curry and the Warriors on the floor during the all-time performance.

“I've been in that locker room, and so I was just going back in my mind like, ‘I know what they're thinking at this point,’ " Durant said. "So it was kind of fun being engaged with that game and [Steph] made it fun for everybody just the shots he was making and the way he led them."

Regardless of their status as former teammates and two all-time greats, you can count Durant among the many people who were left in awe of Curry's brilliance for what Steve Kerr proclaimed was his "crowning achievement."

