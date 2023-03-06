Kevin Durant delivers game winner, Phoenix Suns outlast Dallas Mavericks, 130-126

DALLAS — This is why Phoenix made the blockbuster move to get Kevin Durant.

The Suns' newest superstar hit a jumper with 12.4 seconds left over Tim Hardaway Jr. and added two free throws to close out a 130-126 comeback win Sunday over Dallas before a sellout crowd of 20,311 American Airlines Center.

"Once I had him on my hip, I felt like I was in good position to just stop on a dime," Durant said. "Glad I made it."

Durant scored 37 points in 40 minutes as the Suns (36-29) are 3-0 with him on the floor.

So much for that minute restriction.

"It looks like it," a smiling Durant said. "I was out there for awhile. I didn't look over to (Suns coach Monty Williams) on purpose. I wanted to keep playing, but I'm glad he trusted me out there. Glad the training staff trusted me. Hopefully we can build on this from here."

Durant made his debut Wednesday at Charlotte after not playing since Jan. 8 when suffering a right MCL sprain at Miami while with Brooklyn. The Suns traded Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first round picks and a pick swap to the Nets for T.J. Warren and Durant.

The Suns had two comfortable double-digit wins in Durant's first two games Wednesday at Charlotte and Friday at Chicago. The Mavs pushed them to the brink Sunday as they led by as many as eight late in the third quarter, but Durant came up big in leading Phoenix to a third straight win to conclude a four-game road trip.

"I've been on the other side of it," Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker said. "I know it's a tough coverage. It's one of those situations where no matter what you do, it's like he's playing with him and the hoop out there."

Luka Doncic had a chance to tie the game, but he missed a bunny at the rim with 6.2 seconds left after bullying past Josh Okogie. Durant grabbed the rebound, was fouled and hit the ensuing free throws.

"I thought it was in, but I just missed it," Doncic said. "One of my friends just texted, 'Even I would have made that.' "

Devin Booker scored 36 to mark a third straight 30-point game since Durant took the floor for the Suns.

"Book is playing at a high level," Mavs coach Jason Kidd said. "He's being more aggressive now with Durant on the floor."

Ish Wainright added 12 off the bench, hitting four 3s all in the second half to match a career high for makes from deep.

"I'm living right," Wainright said on his final 3 that bounced around the rim and in to give Phoenix a 124-122 lead with 2:07 left in the game. "Words can't even describe it. Mom was in the stands."

Doncic led the Mavs (33-32) with 34 points, going 17-of-19 from the line to help offset an 1-of-9 effort from 3, while Kyrie Irving cranked out 30 with 21 coming in the second half. This was the first time Irving and Durant faced each other since they were teammates in Brooklyn.

The Nets traded them to their new teams before the trade deadline. Durant and Irving didn't say anything to each other on the court during the game.

"No emotions at all," said Durant on playing against Irving. "It was just another game. Most of my career, I played against Kyrie. He was on my team for the last couple of years, but the majority of my career, I played against him. I know how that feels."

The Suns led by one, 96-95, after three as they closed the quarter on an 11-2 run.

Torrey Craig started the run with a corner 3 and Wainright followed up with back-to-back corner 3s on the opposite side.

Booker assisted on all three 3s and ended the run with a jumper to put Phoenix up one.

Phoenix trailed, 62-59, at half, as Dallas erased an eight-point deficit in the second quarter.

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, right, drives to the basket as Dallas Mavericks forward Tim Hardaway Jr, left, defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

The Mavs ended the half on a 15-9 run. They led at the break despite Irving scoring just nine points after going for 42 in Thursday’s win over Philadelphia.

Hardaway Jr. had 18 points at half, going 5-of-6 from 3 off the bench. Hardaway Jr. finished with 21 points.

Booker and Durant had 17 and 16 points, respectively, at the half on a combined 14-of-21 shooting.

Josh Okogie shot 0-for-5 on 3s in the half after going 5-of-10 on 3s in his 25-point performance Friday at Chicago. He ended the game with nine, going 0-for-8 from 3.

Chris Paul had just two points at the half on 1-of-3 shooting (0-for-2 on 3s), but scored eight points, hitting 2-of-3 from deep, in the fourth quarter. He ended the game with 11.

Deandre Ayton played after suffering a right knee contusion in Friday’s win at Chicago when Okogie rolled into his knee on a foul call.

He didn’t practice Saturday at SMU as he was receiving treatment and was a game-time decision Sunday after being listed as questionable.

Ayton scored six points in the half in 17 minutes with all six coming in the first quarter on 3-of-3 shooting. He only took two shots in the second half, missing both.

He scored just nine points for the game, committed five fouls, but had a huge follow to put the Suns up two with 47.1 seconds left.

Ayton grabbed a game-high 16 boards.

