Kevin Durant with a deep 3 vs the Milwaukee Bucks

Sam Burns fired a 3-under-par 68 for his first PGA Tour victory, a three-shot win over his third-round co-leader Keegan Bradley in the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Fla., on Sunday. Burns, who shot a 17-under 267 for the tournament, finished Sunday's round with bogeys on two of his final four holes, but his 1-under on the back nine of Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course was enough. Bradley's back nine, on the other hand, included a double-bogey, a bogey and no birdies.